October 06, 2020
Corona
General Election Results Cancelled In Kyrgyzstan After Unrest

Opposition supporters had seized government buildings overnight and demanded a new election.

Associated Press (AP) 06 October 2020
People protest during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Large crowds of people have gathered in the center of Kyrgyzstan's capital to protest against the results of a parliamentary election, early results of which gave the majority of seats to two parties with ties to the ruling elites amid allegations of vote buying.
(AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)
2020-10-06T15:06:02+05:30

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's parliamentary election invalid on Tuesday after mass protests erupted in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek and other cities.

Opposition supporters had seized government buildings overnight and demanded a new election. Hundreds of people were hurt and one person died.

The decision was made in order to “avoid tension” in the country, head of the Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency.

