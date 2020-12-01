December 01, 2020
Corona
Europe's Top Medical Agency To Assess Safety Of Two Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates

The agency will probe the Covid-19 vaccines being developed by Pfizer and Moderna

Associated Press (AP) 01 December 2020
Representational Image
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-12-01T18:10:14+05:30
The European Medicines Agency said it would convene a meeting on December 29 to decide if there is enough data about the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for it to be approved.

The agency also said on Tuesday it could decide as early as January 12 whether or not to approve an experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. In a statement the EU medicines regulator said it had already begun a "rolling review" of the vaccine based on laboratory data previously submitted by Moderna and would now assess data on how well the vaccine triggers an immune response and whether it is safe enough for broad use across Europe.

The agency said that "if the data are robust enough to conclude on quality, safety and effectiveness," then it could approve the vaccine at a meeting scheduled for January 12.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

