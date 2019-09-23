﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar': PM Modi Gives Tactical Support To Trump At 'Howdy, Modi!'

'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar': PM Modi Gives Tactical Support To Trump At 'Howdy, Modi!'

The slogan 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' was coined in 2016 by the Republican Hindu Coalition, which supported Trump and campaigned for him among the Indian-Americans.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar': PM Modi Gives Tactical Support To Trump At 'Howdy, Modi!'
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event at Houston, Texas.
AP Photo
'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar': PM Modi Gives Tactical Support To Trump At 'Howdy, Modi!'
outlookindia.com
2019-09-23T08:46:29+0530
Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cheered for Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid at the 'Howdy, Modi' event here, saying 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar", as the US president joined him at the mega gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans.

At the event, Modi and Trump clasped hands as they took the stage to a mix of drumbeats and cheers. Many spectators in the crowd of wore white T-shirts that proclaimed: "Howdy, Modi."

"We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar', rang loud and clear," Modi said.

The slogan 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' was coined in 2016 by the Republican Hindu Coalition, which supported Trump and campaigned for him among the Indian-Americans.

However, by using the 2016 campaign slogan ahead of the next year's presidential elections, many consider it as Modi's apparent endorsement of Trump's candidature for the 2020 polls.

Trump, a Republican, has already announced that he will seek a second term at the White House in the general elections in 2020.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma in a tweet said the prime minister violated India's policy of non-interference in the domestic elections of another country.

"Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India,” Sharma said.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Donald Trump Texas Howdy Modi BJP International
Next Story : Houston Gears Up To Welcome PM Modi For 'Howdy Modi'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From WORLD
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters