7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off The Coast Of Haiti

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.
People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.
