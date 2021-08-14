August 14, 2021
7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off The Coast Of Haiti

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

Associated Press (AP) 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:43 pm
Representational Image
AP
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.

People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear. 

