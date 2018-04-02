The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 April 2018 Last Updated at 5:42 pm Society News Analysis

With No Doctors At Chhattisgarh Health Centre, Woman Delivers In Auto

She was taken to Koriya's community health centre, but no doctor was available to help her with the procedure.
Outlook Web Bureau
With No Doctors At Chhattisgarh Health Centre, Woman Delivers In Auto
Representative Image-File
With No Doctors At Chhattisgarh Health Centre, Woman Delivers In Auto
outlookindia.com
2018-04-02T17:44:19+0530

At a time when the Centre is coming up with new welfare schemes for mothers-to-be, things remain unchanged at the grassroots.

A woman gave birth in an autorickshaw in Chhattisgarh's Koriya due to non-availability of doctors.

She was taken to Koriya's community health centre, but no doctor was available to help her with the procedure.

Unable to find any help, the family members took it upon themselves to help her deliver the baby.

On a related note, every hour, at least five women die of complications related to pregnancy or childbirth in India, according to the World Health Organisation. Nearly 45,000 women die due to childbirth-related causes every year in India.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chhattisgarh Women Hospitals / Clinics Health- Medicine- Fitness Society News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Minister Says Govt Keeping Close Eye On Oil Prices, But No Going Back On Free Market Pricing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters