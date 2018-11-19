Weekly Wrap-Up: New Maruti Ertiga Expected Prices, Mahindra Alturas G4 Details, Marazzo Price Hike & More

News

New Maruti Ertiga Expected Prices: We think the new Ertiga will be more expensive than the outgoing model and the top-spec diesel variant will now touch the Rs 11 lakh mark.

New-gen Toyota Corolla Showcased: One of the top selling nameplates globally gets a generation change. The new Corolla is out. It’s bigger, looks better and we hope it comes to India soon.

New Maruti Ertiga 2018 Bookings Open: The Ertiga will be available with both petrol and diesel engines in 4 variants. Petrol engine will be available with automatic transmission in V and Z variants.

Mahindra Alturas G4 Coming In 2 Variants: Mahindra has officially revealed some information about its upcoming full-size SUV and bookings for the same are also open now.

Mahindra Electric SUV Coming In 2020: The upcoming Mahindra S201 sub-compact SUV will get an electric sibling.

Mahindra Marazzo Prices To Increase In January 2019: Yes, the Marazzo is going to get expensive from the first morning of the year 2019. Planning to buy one?

New Launches

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross ‘Jonty Rhodes 30’: It’s a limited-run model and features a special accessory kit.

Mahindra Scorpio S9: Now here’s another variant of the Scorpio that gets the 140PS engine, and it’s more affordable than the top-spec S11 by over a lakh rupees.

Hyundai Verna 1.4D, new variants with automatic transmission: The Verna can now be had with the smaller diesel engine as well that is also more affordable than the Verna 1.6D. The 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines get one new automatic variant each.

BMW M2 Competition: The news is good for performance lovers and BMW M fans. The most affordable BMW with the M badge in India now costs a shade under Rs 80 lakh.

New Mercedes-Benz CLS: The CLS is back in India and should top the list of those looking for a luxury car that looks the part. For now, it’s available with a diesel engine only and costs Rs 84.7 lakh ex-showroom.

