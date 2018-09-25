﻿
Weekly Wrap-up: Marazzo & Hexa Compared, New Santro Launch Date Revealed, Compass With Sunroof Launched & More

From new product launches to some interesting revelations, here’s all that happened in the week that went by

25 September 2018
outlookindia.com
2018-09-25T11:34:11+0530

Upcoming Cars

New Hyundai Santro Launching On October 23: The AH2 hatchback, which will, in all probability, be named Santro, is set to launch in October. It will feature an AMT as well.

Honda CR-V Launching On October 9: The fifth-gen Honda CR-V will feature a diesel engine and 7 seats.

Waiting Period Check - Festive Feature

Buying a new car this festive season and want to get your car delivered in Navratri? Click on the car company names ro know the current status of waiting period on their cars:

Latest Developments

Audi Reveals Electric SUV: The Audi e-tron electric SUV has been revealed and it’s heading to India. The SUV will have a range of 400+km and could be the first electric SUV by any luxury carmaker in India.

New Launches

Jeep Compass Limited Plus: Jeep has added a new top variant - Limited Plus - to the Compass range. It features a sunroof and packs some more features.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Launched at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the updated C-Class is currently available with a diesel engine only.

Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition: The limited-edition Rapid Onyx features new blue exterior colour and some new features. Know more about the special edition model.

Source: cardekho.com

