Watch: When Jingle Bells Met Qawwali And Carnatic Music On Christmas, It Was Rhythm Divine

A Qawwali took over the world's most most famous Christmas carol- the classic Jingle Bells.

'Jingle Bells' met with a fusion of alaaps and sangams, when a group of Hindustani music artistes juxtaposed it with the classical Hindustani Qawwali on the occasion of Christmas.

Watch Video-

Percussionist Mayookh Bhaumik said the idea of "some Hindu boys getting together and singing a Muslim form of music for a Christian holiday was quite interesting."

"It wasn’t or isn’t a political statement. But, when I did get the idea to treat the famed carol differently, it was so interesting that I just couldn’t resist,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Keeping the spirits of secularism and festivities around Christmas high, a rendition of the Christmas carol was also played at a Music Academy in Chennai.