The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
26 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:56 am Society

Watch: When Jingle Bells Met Qawwali And Carnatic Music On Christmas, It Was Rhythm Divine

'Jingle Bells' met with a fusion of alaaps and sangams, when a group of Hindustani music artistes juxtaposed it with the classical Hindustani Qawwali on the occasion of Christmas.
Outlook Web Bureau
Watch: When Jingle Bells Met Qawwali And Carnatic Music On Christmas, It Was Rhythm Divine
Screen Grab
Watch: When Jingle Bells Met Qawwali And Carnatic Music On Christmas, It Was Rhythm Divine
outlookindia.com
2017-12-26T13:17:55+0530

A Qawwali took over the world's most most famous Christmas carol- the classic Jingle Bells. 

'Jingle Bells' met with a fusion of alaaps and sangams, when a group of Hindustani music artistes juxtaposed it with the classical Hindustani Qawwali on the occasion of Christmas. 

Watch Video-

Advertisement opens in new window

 

Percussionist  Mayookh Bhaumik said the idea of "some Hindu boys getting together  and singing a Muslim form of music for a Christian holiday was quite interesting."

"It wasn’t or isn’t a political statement. But, when I did get the idea to treat the famed carol differently, it was so interesting that I just couldn’t resist,” The Indian Express  quoted  him as saying.

Keeping the spirits of secularism and festivities around Christmas high,  a rendition of the Christmas carol was also played at a Music Academy in Chennai. 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Christians - Church, Pope, Missionaries etc Christmas Carnatic Music Music Society Miscellany

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'My Disability Was Mocked At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple', Alleges Arunima Sinha, First Female Amputee To Scale Mount Everest
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters