Watch: How Drivers In Houston Form A Human Chain To Rescue Old Man As Floodwaters Sweep Away His SUV

Not only in Mumbai, storms followed by floods have crippled life in Houston too.

While, there are many incredible stories coming up on how strangers in Mumbai opened their hearts and homes to help one another, a video of some people making a human chain to rescue an elderly man from his SUV in flood-hit Houston, Texas, has gone viral.

The elderly man, who was successfully pulled from the sinking vehicle, was trapped after his vehicle was swept away by rising flood waters. Texas has seen "catastrophic" amounts of rain and subsequent flooding after Tropical Storm Harvey hit over the weekend.

According to CNN, Maritza Castillo and her husband were on their way to help a family member, but they ended up saving the life of this old man on Tuesday.

On their way, they spotted that floodwaters had picked up the elderly man's SUV and were sweeping it away.

Soon, the couple and dozens of other drivers jumped into the water to help and formed a human chain. They had a little difficulty getting the SUV's door open. But they eventually did, said the report, adding that together they pulled the man to safety.

Watch the video here:

Hurricane Harvey, the costliest natural disaster in US history, may cost a whopping $160 billion in economic damages in Texas which resulted in massive destruction, killing 38 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Harvey, now a tropical depression, made the second landfall Wednesday, slamming into the Louisiana coast near the Texas border hitting the region with record-breaking rainfall and devastating floods.

Harvey has brought the heaviest rainfall in US history, soaking Texas with more than 52 inches since it first made landfall last Friday.

