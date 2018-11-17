Want To Build Own Legacy, says Kumar Mangalam Birla's Son Aryaman After Hitting Maiden Ranji Ton

Related Stories Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla's Son Aryaman Picked By Rajasthan Royals For Rs 30 Lakh

After hitting his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla 21-year-old Aryaman said he wants to make a name for himself on his own.

The left-handed opener hit 103 not out from 189 balls after being asked to follow on to help Madhya Pradesh salvaged a draw against Bengal in an Elite Group B game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

"There's a legacy that I would love to build on in my own way. I know there is pressure but when you're playing you just keep your focus at the ball. It's the 22 yards that count. It's a great responsibility for me I would love to take it forward," Aryaman told reporters later.

Aryaman has looked in good touch this season with 51 against Tamil Nadu before his second innings 103 not out in his third first-class outing.

"I think I consider myself very lucky and I can say that my family members are my role models. Everyone is ambitious in their own way. I want to learn from everyone. Both my parents are very supportive which is very important," the humble Aryaman said.

"Everyone is born in a particular family. That's not a barrier for anything. There's no particular norm to become something. I've been playing professionally for four-five years," Aryaman who made the cut after playing at the district level for Rewa said.

"I've made my journey to the Ranji Trophy side through some good performances in the U-23 level," he added.

Aryaman had made his debut last season against Odisha in Indore scoring 16 and 6 in the two innings. He, however, has looked in good touch this season with 51 against Tamil Nadu before his maiden hundred in his third first-class outing.

(With PTI inputs)