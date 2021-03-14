6,6,6,6 Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Shine For India In Legends Cricket Match Vs South Africa

Indian batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock and took Raipur by storm in their style as India Legends registered a thumping 57-run win over South Africa Legends in Road Safety World Series T20 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday. (More Cricket News )

Tendulkar raised his maiden half-century of the tournament while the Yuvi showed his class with an unbeaten 52.

Tendulkar played a fluent knock making 37-ball 60 with the help of nine boundaries and a six, while Yuvraj’s 22-ball 52 included four sixes in succession and two fours.



S Badrinath contributed 42 (34b, 2x6, 4x4), while Yusuf Pathan, too, joined the party with his big hits by contributing a quickfire 10-ball 23 with two fours and as many sixes.

South Africa, chasing 205 to win, were restricted to 148 for 7 in 20 overs.

Tendulkar delighted the Raipur crowd with back-foot punches through covers and the classical straight drive of pacer South African legend Makhaya Ntini.

“In my prime I used to hit 6 sixes, now I am hitting 4 sixes!”Love you Yuvi! Thoroughly enjoyed that!#Legends#ColorsCineplex — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 13, 2021

Yuvraj the turned the clock back all the way to 2007 T20 World Cup and his feat of six sixes.

Up against Zander de Bruyn, Yuvraj hit four sixes.

One of the most beautiful things in cricket, is watching the #PieChucker hitting sixes so easily! @YUVSTRONG12 — Kevin PietersenðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ (@KP24) March 13, 2021

Brief scores: India Legends 204/3 in 20 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 60, Yuvraj Singh 52*, S Badrinath 42, Yusuf Pathn 23, Manpreet Singh Gony 16; Monde zondeki 2/35) beat South Africa 148/7 in 20 overs (Andrew Puttick 41, Morne van Wyk 48; Yusuf Pathan 3/34, Yuvraj Singh 2/18)

