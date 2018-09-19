Vespa Scooter Range Gets A New Colour Palette For 2019

The Italian scooter manufacturer has launched new colours for its entire portfolio of Vespa scooters starting from the base model, the Notte 125, to the Elegante 150, its most premium mass production scooter on sale. Starting with the Vespa Notte 125, the company has priced it at Rs 68,829 (ex-showroom Pune), it's essentially a VXL 125 with an all-black paint scheme inspired by the GTS Notte sold overseas. It also does away with the chrome bits for blacked-out mirrors, alloys and an exhaust muffler. Vespa's has priced the SXL 150 and VXL 150 at Rs 91,140 and Rs 97,276 respectively. All prices ex-showroom, Pune. The company's 125cc range, however, is due for a cosmetic update next month. Speaking of which, it competes against the Aprilia SR 125 (Rs 65,502), Honda Grazia with disc (Rs 63994), TVS NTorq and the Suzuki Burgman Street (Rs 68,000).

Other than the new colours, the scooters are practically untouched. The 150cc motor versions are powered by a 154.8cc motor that produces 10.5PS at 6750rpm and 10.9Nm at 5000rpm. On the feature front, these Italian scooters get a semi-digital instrument console and five-spoke alloys with tubeless tyres. Furthermore, the 7-litre fuel tank capacity available across the range is the largest in its segment. It now also gets a smartphone connectivity app, through which you can access functions like Navigation, Mobile connectivity, distress button and vehicle tracking

It's a similar story with the mechanicals. The Vespa range of scooters employs the same monocoque high rigidity steel structure as its chassis, conventional bottom link suspension up front and a monoshock at the rear. The 150cc scooters come with a single 200mm disc brake up front and 140mm drum brakes at the rear.

The scooter uses a 110/70-11 tyre at the front and fatter 120-70-11 rubber at the rear.

Source: zigwheels.com