US President Trump Draws Controversy After Lashing Out At Black Women Journalists

It has created widespread outrage as it came within day after his controversial remarks to a CNN reporter.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 November 2018
US President Donald Trump courted controversy for rebuking three black women journalists for asking him questions.

According to US media, Trump singled out three African American women journalists — Abby Phillip, April Ryan and Yamiche Alcindor — called one of Phillip’s questions “stupid,” described Ryan as “a loser” and brushed off Alcindor, saying her question was “racist.”

"You talk about somebody that's a loser," Trump said of Ryan, a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks who is African American. "She doesn't know what the hell she's doing," he said, as quoted by US media.

When CNN reporter Abby Phillip asked if Trump wants Whitaker to "rein in Mueller, he said, "“What a stupid question that is. What a stupid question." "But I watch you a lot, you ask a lot of stupid questions," the president continued.

While the president insults many journalists, Trump targets women and people of color feel especially sharp, and hit at the reporter's basic intelligence and competence as a person.

