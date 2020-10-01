The Projector That Understands Your Commands

M2 Ultra Slim LED based portable projector
The features are :
Full HD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution for sharp and clear images.
With Cinema SuperColor+™ technology, 125% Rec. 709 color accuracy, and HDR content support, M2 is 3D-ready and produces incredibly vivid and lifelike colors for a fuller, more immersive viewing experience.
The wireless screen mirroring functionality allows users to easily cast their screen from a mobile device to the projector for convenient presentations and content-sharing.
The projector also includes 16GB internal storage and allows users to share a variety of multimedia content via multiple connectivity options including HDMI 1.4, USB 2.0, USB-C, Audio Out, and a Micro SD card reader. Compact and lightweight, ViewSonic M2 packs powerful performance in a smaller-than-A4 size form factor. It is ideal for business travelers who are always on the go and can easily be charged by a power bank.
Featuring 1,200 LED lumens and a shorter 1.23 throw ratio, the projector is powerful enough to display large images in small spaces.
The M2 offers up to 30,000* hours of usage for a low TCO. The inbuilt step-less stand allows users to tilt the projector for customizable projection angles.
Additionally, the projector is Smart TV enabled and can also be mounted on a tripod for more convenient placement in different environments.
