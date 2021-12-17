Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UK : PM Boris Johnson Accepts Responsibility For Crushing Byelection Defeat

Accepting his Conservative Party's defeat to Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan in the byelection UK Prime Minister Bpris Johnson said, 'Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result and I totally understand people's frustrations.'

UK : PM Boris Johnson Accepts Responsibility For Crushing Byelection Defeat
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson | AP

Trending

UK : PM Boris Johnson Accepts Responsibility For Crushing Byelection Defeat
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T22:26:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:26 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday accepted his “personal responsibility” for a crushing defeat of his Conservative Party in a byelection, being dubbed a referendum on his leadership at Downing Street.

Liberal Democrat candidate Helen Morgan overturned a huge Tory party majority to win the Conservative stronghold seat of North Shropshire, sparked by the resignation of former member of Parliament Owen Paterson found to have broken ministerial lobbying rules.

The result comes at the end of ongoing criticism over alleged lockdown-breaching government parties and a House of Commons rebellion by Boris Johnson's parliamentarians over tougher Covid-19 measures.

"I am responsible for everything the government does and of course I take personal responsibility,” Johnson told reporters when asked about the byelection defeat.

"Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result and I totally understand people's frustrations, I hear what the voters are saying in North Shropshire and in all humility I have got to accept that verdict,” he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden earlier admitted that his party had been given "a kicking" and delivered "a message" that the governing party had “heard that loud and clear".

It prompted Johnson’s critics within his own party to issue warnings that his leadership now hangs in the balance.

"One more strike and he's out," Tory Member of Parliament Sir Roger Gale told the BBC, adding that the byelection "has to be seen as a referendum on the Prime Minister's performance".

The byelection followed the resignation of Owen Paterson, the parliamentarian for North Shropshire since 1997, who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying.

In her victory speech, Morgan, who won by 5,925 votes, said: "The people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly, 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'.

"Your government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated."

Her victory takes the number of Lib Dem members of Parliament up to 13. The party had lost dozens of its seats at the 2015 General Election following its coalition government with the David Cameron-led Conservatives.

The byelection came soon after Johnson faced off the biggest party rebellion of his leadership when 100 Conservative parliamentarians voted against the government's proposals to introduce COVID vaccine certificates as a compulsory requirement for entry to large venues in England as part of measures to curb the raging Omicron variant.

It also comes amid an ongoing internal investigation about alleged parties at 10 Downing Street and other government departments that were held in breach of lockdown rules towards the end of last year. 

Tags

PTI Boris Johnson London UK Prime Minister Byelection International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

South Africa To Give Over 2 Million J&J Vaccines To Other African Nations

South Africa To Give Over 2 Million J&J Vaccines To Other African Nations

'Chinese Elon Musk' Or Deepfake? Why Video Of Tesla CEO's 'Lookalike' Has Led To Concern

Russia: Court Acknowledges Country's Troops Are Stationed In Ukraine

Philippines: Typhoon 'Rai' Leaves 12 Dead, Traps People On Roofs

NATO Precondition For Russia: 'Ease Tensions With Ukraine'

US Sanctions Over Xinjiang 'Forced Labour': China Vows To Respond

German Opposition Party To Announce Leadership Ballot Result

UK Governing Conservatives Suffer Shock By-Election Loss

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from World

North Korea Calls For Unity On 10th Death Anniversary Of Former Leader Kim Jong Il

North Korea Calls For Unity On 10th Death Anniversary Of Former Leader Kim Jong Il

Omicron Covid-19 Variant: EU Leaders Struggle For Common Position On Prevention Measures

Omicron Covid-19 Variant: EU Leaders Struggle For Common Position On Prevention Measures

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening, Shows Data

Omicron Variant Is Infectious But Not Life-Threatening, Shows Data

Bell Hooks: A Radical, Black Feminist Whose Ideology Created Far Reaching Impact

Bell Hooks: A Radical, Black Feminist Whose Ideology Created Far Reaching Impact

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Nagaland Civilian Killings: How Many Stories Do You Read On My Face

Chinki Sinha / The protests that have been rocking the Blue Mountains of Nagaland since the December 4 massacre, don't even appear as a dreamscape in the horizon of the putative Indian

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP.

Ashes, 2nd Test: Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats

Ashes, 2nd Test: Labuschagne's Day-Night Record - Day 2 Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Marnus Labuschagne became the first batter to score three hundreds in day/night Tests. Check Day 2 stats of Adelaide Test.

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Ashutosh Sharma / There is a rising chorus against Mishra with multiple voices demanding his resignation in view of the Lakimpur Kheri incident.

Advertisement