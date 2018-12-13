Tata Tiago XZ+ Launched; Prices Start At Rs 5.57 Lakh

The Tiago XZ+ features cosmetic updates in the form of 15-inch alloys, side mouldings, optional dual-tone roof and chrome accents on the tailgate

It’s equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto. Also gets automatic climate control.

Gets dual barrel, smoked projector headlamps from the Tigor facelift and JTP twins

Dual-tone variant costs around Rs 7,000 more than the single-tone one

Tata Motors has launched a new top-spec XZ+ variant of its best selling hatchback, the Tiago. It is priced at Rs 5.57 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 6.31 lakh for the diesel model (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Tiago XZ+ is also available with a dual-tone colour option, which is priced at a premium of Rs 7,000 over the single-tone version.

What New?

Design

Dual tone exterior option – Glossy black roof & spoiler

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (only with the petrol engine option). The previous range topper, the Tiago XZ, gets 14-inch alloy wheels instead

Chrome accent on the tailgate

Body side mouldings

Two new colours – Canyon Orange and Ocean Blue

While Ocean Blue is a new colour, the Canyon Orange replaces Sunburst Orange that was offered earlier

Convenience

Dual-barrel projector headlamps instead of the XZ variant’s multi-reflector units

Electrically foldable ORVMs with welcome function. The XZ variant comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs

Instead of manual AC on the XZ variant, the XZ+ gets automatic climate control. The control unit looks similar to the one seen on the Tigor facelift.

Infotainment:

The Tiago XZ+ is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen ConnectNext infotainment system with Android Auto, which was first introduced on the Tigor facelift.

Mechanically, the Tiago XZ+ remains identical to other variants. The Tiago is offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.05-litre diesel unit. The petrol motor produces 85PS of power and 114Nm of torque, while the diesel engine churns out 70PS and 140Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed MT. The Tiago is also available with a 5-speed AMT, but it’s only offered with the petrol engine.

Source: cardekho.com