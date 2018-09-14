Tata Tiago NRG vs Maruti CelerioX, Ford Freestyle & Renault Kwid Climber: Spec Comparison

Tata has launched the Tiago NRG, a buffed up version of the Tiago, in India today. It is available in a single variant only which is priced at Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for petrol and diesel models, respectively. At this price, the Tiago NRG not only takes on the Celerio X, its natural rival, but also competes with Renault Kwid Climber and base variant of the Ford Freestyle. Let’s compare the prices first:

Now, let’s see how the new Tiago’s dimensions stack up against that of its rivals:

Longest: Ford Freestyle

Widest: Ford Freestyle

Tallest: Tata Tiago NRG

Longest Wheelbase: Ford Freestyle

The Tiago NRG is the tallest in the comparison. However, it’s the Freestyle that’s the biggest car overall in this comparison. The Tiago NRG has the smallest wheelbase amongst these cars (yes, it’s smaller than the Kwid’s as well). Its ground clearance of 180mm is equal to that of the Kwid Climber and 10mm less than the Freestyle.

Engines

Petrol

Most Powerful: Ford Freestyle

Torquiest: Ford Freestyle

Most Efficient: N/A (Tiago NRG’s claimed figures have not been revealed yet)

The Freestyle is not only the biggest car here, it is also the most powerful and the torquiest too. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 96PS/120Nm, which is 11PS/6Nm more than the Tiago NRG. The Celerio X and the Kwid Climber are powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine and have similar power and torque figures, which are the lowest in this comparison. However, when it comes to mileage, the Kwid and the Celerio X take the lead.

As far as the transmission is concerned, all the cars in this comparison are available with a 5-speed MT only, save for the Kwid and the CelerioX, which are available with an AMT as well. Only the Tiago NRG and Freestyle are available with a diesel engine paired with a manual transmission.

Diesel

Most Powerful: Ford Freestyle

Torquiest: Ford Freestyle

Most Efficient: N/A (Tiago NRG’s claimed figures have not been revealed yet)

The Freestyle wins the numbers game here as well. It is more powerful and has the torquier engine of the two.

Features

Verdict

At an asking price of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the petrol-powered Tiago NRG is Rs 13,000 more expensive that the Celerio ZXI(O). It gets a touchscreen infotainment system from Harman but doesn’t get alloy wheels, which the Celerio does. If you, like us, think that a high-end audio system is better to have than alloy wheels, then you shouldn’t mind going for the Tiago NRG over the CelerioX ZXI(O), despite the premium.

The Freestyle’s base-spec petrol version is around Rs 40k cheaper than the NRG, but it comes with significantly lesser equipment. However, for those looking for a very basic cross-hatch for personal use, the Freestyle might turn out to be a better option considering it gets a more powerful petrol engine, and the fact that an audio system and electrically-adjustable ORVMs can be fitted post purchase.

Source: cardekho.com