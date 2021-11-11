Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Suvendu Raj Ghosh And Ilead's Next 'Before You Die' To Release On 4th February, 22

Suvendu Raj Ghosh, whose last release was 'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav', says, 'This is not just a journey of someone fighting cancer, but also a beautiful love story and also the journey of a family who sails in the same boat.'

2021-11-11T18:40:11+05:30

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 6:40 pm

Creating awareness through films has always been the best medium in Bollywood. Films like Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta Kaur's 'Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se', 'Anand' Starring Amitabh Bachchan and late Rajesh Khanna, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 'Dil Bechara' starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi created a lot of awareness on cancer.

World Cancer Day of 2022 will witness the release of Suvendu Raj Ghosh's directorial venture of 'Before You Die…', a film based on how a cancer patient and her family handle the crisis and trauma superbly well in an exemplary way. The film is slated to release on 4th February 2022.

Suvendu Raj Ghosh, whose last release was 'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav', says, "This is not just a journey of someone fighting cancer, but also a beautiful love story and also the journey of a family who sails in the same boat."

The film will introduce Puneeth Raj Sharma and Kavya Kashyap as lead actors. Zarina Wahab, Mukesh Rishi, Pradip Chopra, Mushtaq Khan, Arha Mahajan, Badshah Moitra, Rita Dutta, Lovekansh Garg are amongst the other cast.

'Before You Die…' is written and Produced by the Chairman of iLEAD foundation- Pradip Chopra. Mr. Chopra has penned the story of 'Before You Die…' after losing his mother due to cancer this year. He says, "My mother was and always be my inspiration. I would like to dedicate this to all those, who along with their family members, are spending and trying to make this crisis time the best and most enjoyable part of their life." Adding further he says, Through the movie, we have tried to give out the message that even if birth and death are not in our hands, we can surely make our life a happy, satisfactory and worthy one".

iLEAD Films is the production unit of the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship And Development (iLEAD). The production house is dedicated to creating educative, meaningful, socially significant content for the audiovisual medium. Their goal is to produce content that will help inspire and elevate the lives of our audiences and give equal opportunities to the aspiring and new talents of Bengal to flourish in the field of filmmaking. iLEAD Films has produced documentaries like '1971 - India's Finest Hour' based on India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war and Liberation of Bangladesh. It has also produced a documentary on the life of the Former Prime Minister, 'Mrs. Indira Gandhi'. It has also produced inspiring short films like 'Bapu' and 'I Can Lead'. Presently, iLEAD Films is making a documentary film covering the last 120 days of the transfer of power in 1947.

'Before You Die…' will also support The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), and as a CSR initiative, CREDAI will perform a special screening for Cancer patients. Along with them, Rotary Global will also support the worldwide release of the film. Harsh Vardhan Patodia, CREADAI's National President and International Rotary President, Shekhar Mehta, confirmed the same.

The film's music is by BOB SN & Toshi Sabri, Lyrics by Azeem Shirazi & Buddha Mukherjee. The film has beautiful songs sung by singers like Jubin Nautiyal, Palak Muchhal, Trisha Chatterjee & Toshi Sabri. The Screenplay and Dialogues are by Sanjeev Tewari, and Raj Singh Sidhu edits the film. Arabinda Narayan Dolai is the DOP, and art direction is by Ummat Prosenjit, costume Designing is by Dabjani Ghosh and choreography is done by Raja Sarkar.

Teaser Link: https://youtu.be/ZDhy58ASU0A

