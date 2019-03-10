WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's Full Array Of Shots Against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan hit first ODI century in 18 innings as Indian opener set up India to a big score against Australia in the fourth match at Mohali on Sunday.

He last scored an ODI ton in September last year, and since struggling to score. In the previous five outings, he had scores of 1, 21, 0, 6, 13 (latest first).

But on Sunday, the 33-year-old registered his highest ODI score. He hit 143 off 115 balls with the help of 18 fours and three maximums, including a six and four off the successive deliveries in the 35th over, bowled by Glenn Maxwell.

Impressed with Dhawan's craft, BCCI shared the footages of those shots with just the apt description, which read "6 in front & 4 behind: Shikhar Dhawan shows full range".

"He can dance down the track to hit a six and can get a four behind the wicket. Dhawan is putting on a show in Mohali," it continued.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 193 runs for the wickets in a record-breaking stand after India opted to bat first.