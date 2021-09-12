Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports US Open Runner-up Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

US Open Runner-up Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

US Open Runner-up Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary
Leylah Fernandez reacts after scoring a point against Emma Raducanu during the US Open women's singles final on Saturday. | AP

Fernandez lost to Emma Radacanu in the summit clash at the Flushing Meadows on Saturday

Trending

US Open Runner-up Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary
outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T09:39:38+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:39 am

Leylah Fernandez had been listening to New Yorkers, and now she wanted them to hear her. They had wildly supported her across two memorable weeks of tennis, a time she had called ‘magical’. And when it was over, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Fernandez needed them to know that New York’s strength had made her stronger. (More Tennis News)

So when it appeared her interview on the court was complete after her 6-4, 6-3 loss to Emma Raducanu on Saturday in the US. Open women's final, Fernandez took the microphone back for another comment, telling the fans she wanted to be resilient like the city.

“Just having them here, happy, lively, just going back to the way they were, having my back during these tough moments, has made me stronger and has made me believe in myself a lot more,” Fernandez said later.

Fernandez turned 19 this week, born just shy of a year after the 2001 attacks. She has seen movies about 9/11 and asked her parents, who live with her in Florida after the family moved from Canada, to tell her more. “Obviously, I don’t know much about what really happened,” Fernandez said.

“But with the few information that I do have, I know that New York has suffered a lot the past years when it did happen. I just wanted to let them know that they’re so strong, they’re so resilient. They’re just incredible.”

And they loved watching Fernandez. Her big left-handed strokes had often been matched by a smile just as big during her run of upsets. She would wave her arms to encourage the fans — who couldn’t attend the tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic — to cheer louder, which she said was uncharacteristic of the way she had always played before.

“Usually when I was younger, I’d try to be as calm as possible, just like (Roger) Federer,” Fernandez said. “I’m glad that I've discovered that of myself, that I play a lot better when I’m more — not motivated, but when I'm more outgoing and when I'm using the crowd to my advantage.”

That helped the 73rd-ranked Fernandez knock off defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber. Then it was Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka, giving her three victories over top-five opponents.

But all those matches went three sets and may have left Fernandez lacking the energy to mount another comeback against Raducanu, who won every match in straight sets. Fernandez spent five more hours on the court in the tournament.

She tried, tough. Down 5-2 in the second set, Fernandez saved a couple match points and then held a couple break points in the next game before Raducanu finished her off. “Of course Leylah is always going to play great tennis and always going to fight,” Raducanu said. “That's just the competitor that she is.”

It wasn't good enough, but Fernandez stuck to her previous description of her time in New York. “Yes,” she said, “it's definitely magical.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Leylah Fernandez Emma Raducanu New York Tennis US Open 9/11: Terror in the United States Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Novak Djokovic Bids For History At US Open: Calendar Grand Slam, 21st Major

Novak Djokovic Bids For History At US Open: Calendar Grand Slam, 21st Major

ECB To Seek ICC Help To Decide On Manchester Test Outcome

Qualifier To Champion: Britain’s Teen Emma Raducanu Beats Leylah Fernandez To Clinch US Open

Viva Ronaldo: Cristiano’s Two Goals On Glorious Manchester United Return

Formula One: Valtteri Bottas Wins Sprint At Italian GP; Max Verstappen Takes Pole

New Zealand Cricket Team Arrive In Pakistan After 18 Long Years To Play Bilateral Series

Premier League: Odsonne Edouard Inspires Crystal Palace Stun Tottenham Hotspur

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Set To Join RCB In UAE

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

Read More from Outlook

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

On the face of it, women appear to occu­­py a higher position in the social hierarchy of the tribal societies in the Northeast as compared to rest of the country. But reality presents a harsh and totally contradictory picture. Now, a proposed bill aimed at gender equality divides opinion in the Northeast state.

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

The AAIB has released its final probe report into the Air India Express crash last year, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, that killed 21 people, including two pilots, and injured several others at Kozhikode airport.

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

BJP is gearing up for elections in end-2022 and possibly did not want to go with the incumbent Chief Minister. Who's next? Names of deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister RC Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are doing rounds.

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Ranked 73rd-ranked in the world, Fernandez defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber en route to her journey to the final

Advertisement