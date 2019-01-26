﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  This Is Cricket For You, It's A Great Leveller: Gavaskar Describes Shami's Intriguing Over To Williamson – VIDEO

This Is Cricket For You, It's A Great Leveller: Gavaskar Describes Shami's Intriguing Over To Williamson – VIDEO

In an intriguing over, Shami was hit for 6,6,4,2 then Williamson dragged the fifth ball.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2019
This Is Cricket For You, It's A Great Leveller: Gavaskar Describes Shami's Intriguing Over To Williamson – VIDEO
Screengrab: Twitter
This Is Cricket For You, It's A Great Leveller: Gavaskar Describes Shami's Intriguing Over To Williamson – VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-01-26T15:15:31+0530
Also Read

The glorious uncertainties of the game were at full display during the second ODI match between New Zealand and India at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Defending 324, Indian bowlers faced the tough job of containing destructive Kiwi batsmen and Mohammed Shami got the first-hand experience of Kane Williamson's brutality.

Williamson started the eight over with a six, with the ball landing deep inside the fine leg gallery. Another bouncer and a the same result. The Kiwi skipper even punched nonchalantly the next ball for a four through off-side, then took a double.

That's 18 runs off the first four balls. And Shami seemed to have no clue.

The India pacer produced an ordinary delivery, a length delivery off the radar. Williamson played for a horizontal shot but ended up dragging the ball.

Describing the action was one of cricket's best and most recognisable voices.

"That is Cricket for you, it's a great leveller," said Sunil Gavaskar.

Here's the over:

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan produced a 154-run stand for the first wicket, then a late flourish helped India to 324/5. Rohit top-scored with 87 off 96 balls, while Dhawan contributed 66 off 67 balls.

Kohli (43 off 45), MS Dhoni (48 not out off 33) and Kedar Yadav (22 off 10) contributed to the team's cause.

For the Kiwis, Boult (2/61) and Lockie Ferguson (2/81) were the successful bowlers.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sunil Gavaskar Mohammed Shami Kane Williamson Mount Maunganui Cricket India vs New Zealand Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Medical Startup Seeks Incentives For Healthcare Sector In Budget 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters