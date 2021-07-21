The Hundred, Women's Cricket, Live Streaming: Complete Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

The Hundred, England's big cricket hope, starts on Wednesday with an Oval Invincibles between Manchester Originals at the Kennington Oval in London. (More Cricket News)

What is it?

ECB’s The Hundred is an entirely new format of cricket. It has 100 balls per innings, wherein the bowling changes ends every ten balls.

Bowlers deliver either five or ten consecutive balls, and each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per game. A 25-ball powerplay for each team allows two fielders outside of the initial 30-yard circle.

Each of the eight squads will have 15 players with a maximum of three overseas stars.

Indian interests

Some of the biggest names women's cricket will feature during the tournament. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues will represent Indian interests.

Teams

Birmingham Phoenix: Amy Jones (captain), Shafali Verma, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss, Erin Burns, Katie Mack.

London Spirit: Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight (captain), Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Chloe Tryon, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan.

Manchester Originals: Kate Cross, Danielle Collins, Mignon du Preez, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Lizelle Lee, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson.

Northern Superchargers: Hollie Armitage, Katie Levick, Jemimah Rodrigues, Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Kalea Moore.

Oval Invincibles: Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Eva Gray, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Dane Van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory.

Southern Brave: Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Smriti Mandhana, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Sophia Dunkley, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor.

Trent Rockets: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Kathryn Bryce, Abbey Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Michaela Kirk, Ellie Mitchell, Heather Graham, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Rachel Priest, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Teresa Graves.

Welsh Fire: Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Amy Gordon, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Redmayne, Bethan Ellis, Lissy Macleod, Nicole Harvey, Hayley Matthews.

Telecast details

India: Only live streaming (FanCode)

UK: Sky Sports, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Cricket’s YouTube Channel, BBC (not all matches).

Australia: Kayo Sports

USA: Willow TV

Africa: SuperSport

Schedule (all times IST)

Teams will play nine league games each in eight venues. Lord’s will host the final on August 21.

July 21: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM

July 23: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 7:30 PM

July 24: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, 3:30 PM; Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, 7:00 PM

July 25: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, 3:30 PM; Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 7:00 PM

July 26: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

July 27: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, 7:30 PM

July 28: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

July 29: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 7:30 PM

July 30: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, 7:30 PM

July 31: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 3:30 PM; Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, 7:00 PM

August 1: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, 3:30 PM; London Spirit vs Southern Brave, 7:00 PM

August 2: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, 7:30 PM

August 3: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

August 4: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, 8:00 PM

August 5: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, 8:00 PM

August 6: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, 8:00 PM

August 7: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, 8:00 PM

August 8: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, 8:00 PM

August 9: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, 7:30 PM

August 10: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, 7:30 PM

August 11: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, 7:30 PM

August 12: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, 8:00 PM

August 13: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, 8:00 PM

August 14: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, 8:00 PM

August 15: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, 8:00 PM

August 16: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, 8:00 PM

August 17: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, 7:30 PM

August 18: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, 7:30 PM

August 20: Eliminator, 7:30 PM

August 21: Final, 7:30 PM

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine