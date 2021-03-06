Sunil Gavaskar Gets Special India Cap As Former Captain Completes 50 Years In Cricket - WATCH

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar was on Saturday felicitated by the BCCI on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut. (More Cricke News)

The 71-year-old former skipper received a commemorative Test cap from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the lunch break on day three of the fourth and final Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

"Celebrating 50 glorious years of the legendary former #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Sunil Gavaskar's Test debut today," the BCCI tweeted.

BCCI president and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly said that " time today to once again congratulate them for what they have for Indian cricket. The game is as strong as it is today because they made a start then against all odds."

Shah also posted pictures of the brief ceremony on his official Twitter handle.

"Join me in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Shri Sunil Gavaskar Ji's Test debut for India. It is indeed a momentous occasion for all Indians and we are getting to celebrate it at the world's largest cricket facility Narendra Modi Stadium," he wrote.

A veteran of the game, Gavaskar featured in 125 Tests, 108 ODIs between 1971-1987, amassing 10,122 and 3,092 respectively. He was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning side.

Gavaskar held the record for scoring most tons in Test cricket until Sachin Tendulkar surpassed his tally in 2005.

In his debut match against the West Indies, Gavaskar notched up half centuries in both innings, scoring 65 in the first and remaining unbeaten on 67 in the second essay.

India won that game by seven wickets and went on to win the series 1-0.

