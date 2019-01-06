Steve Smith, David Warner Together Again! Disgraced Aussie Pair Lead Respective BPL Teams

While the Australian Test team were forced to follow-on for the first time in 31 years, disgraced pair Steve Smith and David Warner turned up together, leading their respective Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) League at Dhaka on Sunday.

Former Aussie captain Smith and his deputy Warner are currently serving respective 12-month bans from international cricket for the infamous ball-tampering scandal that took place during the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town last year.

But both the players have been cleared to play in the fledgeling league by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

On Sunday, the two players took the field against each other captains of Sylhet Sixers (Warner) and Comilla Victorians (Smith).

Smith won the toss and asked the Sixers to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Then, Warner got himself run out in a bizarre manner in the 5th over itself.

Shoaib Malik to Towhid Hridoy, out Warner Run Out!! That's fired in a little short, tucked away towards square leg, and

Warner and his batting partner Towhid Hridoy ended up at the same end. He made 14 off 13 balls.

In Sydney, bad light and rain continued to play dominant roles in the fourth and final Test match of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series even as Australia were asked to follow-on for the first time in more than three decades.

Yet it was the visiting India team which endured the frustrating periods of inaction at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday having bowled out the hosts for 300 to take a good lead of 322 runs.

At the close of play on Day 4, Australia were six without loss in their second innings after following-on, still trailing India by 316 runs.