June 13, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Snubbed Again By Indian Selectors, Jaydev Unadkat Seeks Solace Elsewhere

Snubbed Again By Indian Selectors, Jaydev Unadkat Seeks Solace Elsewhere

Jaydev Unadkat took to social media and shared a long post on Saturday night after being ignored for the Sri Lanka series

PTI 13 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:34 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Snubbed Again By Indian Selectors, Jaydev Unadkat Seeks Solace Elsewhere
Jaydev Unadkat had taken a record breaking 67 wickets in the 2020 Ranji Trophy season, leading Saurashtra to their maiden triumph.
File Photo
Snubbed Again By Indian Selectors, Jaydev Unadkat Seeks Solace Elsewhere
outlookindia.com
2021-06-13T13:34:44+05:30

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not repent over repeated snubs from the Indian cricket team selectors and rather keep playing the game that has given him "so much" with a never say die attitude. (More Cricket News)

After not even finding a place even in the reserves for the UK tour, Unadkat was not picked for a second string India squad for the limited overs tour of Sri Lanka next month.

He had taken a record breaking 67 wickets in the 2020 Ranji Trophy season, leading Saurashtra to their maiden triumph.

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer took to social media and shared a long post on Saturday night after being ignored for the Sri Lanka series.

"I found my passion when I was a kid, inspired by watching all the greats of the game play with all their heart on the field. All these years later, I got to experience it myself," wrote Jaydev on Twitter.

The Porbandar born speedster, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, maintained that he has matured as a bowler ever since he made his India debut back in 2010.

"And above everything else, that never say die attitude that I saw in them and nurtured inside myself, stayed with me! When I was young, some labelled me as a raw, erratic bowler, an over-dreaming bloke coming from a small town.

"Slowly, their perception changed. and that’s cos I changed. I matured. the highs, the lows, the enormous joy, the extreme disappointment! Oh, what would I have been without sport.

"This game has given me so much, and not for one moment, am I gonna repent on why not me, or when will my time come and what I have I done wrong. I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them. It will be when it will be!," he elaborated.

Unadkat has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20s and last played for India in 2018.

"At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I’ve fortunately gathered, I’m only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end. (and that’s not gonna be soon, sure!).

"Maybe that could be taken as being soft, but then, I’ll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I’m out there on the field.

"I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus on my next game. and work even harder. Until then, social media detox mode on," signed off Unadkat.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

French Open 2021, Novak Djokovic Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Men's Singles Final

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Jaydev Unadkat Cricket India national cricket team Social Media India vs Sri Lanka Cricket - BCCI Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Rajasthan Royals Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos