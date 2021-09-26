Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season

It was Sania's second final of the season, following a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season
Sania Mirza and Shuai Zhang of China defeated American Kaitlyn Christian and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe in the final. | Courtesy: Twitter (@MirzaSania)

Sania Mirza Wins Ostrava Open To Claim First Title Of 2021 Season
2021-09-26T17:49:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 5:49 pm

Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza won her first title of the season as she and her Chinese partner Shuai Zhang beat the pair of Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe in the women's doubles final of the Ostrava Open, in Ostrava on Sunday. (More Tennis News)

The second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the third-seeded pair of American Christian and New Zealander Routliffe 6-3 6-2 in the summit clash in one hour and four minutes.

The 34-year-old Sania and Zhang had defeated the Japanese pair 6-2 7-5 in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event.

It was Sania's second final of the season, following a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the USA last month with Chirstina Mchale.

Sania Mirza Tennis
