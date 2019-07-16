﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  No MS Dhoni In Sachin Tendulkar's World XI, Virat Kohli Makes Cut

No MS Dhoni In Sachin Tendulkar's World XI, Virat Kohli Makes Cut

Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup XI includes five Indians -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, he didn't pick MS Dhoni.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2019
No MS Dhoni In Sachin Tendulkar's World XI, Virat Kohli Makes Cut
The Master Blaster has put in Rohit and Bairstow as his two openers, with the New Zealand skipper coming in at number three, followed by Virat Kohli.
AP
No MS Dhoni In Sachin Tendulkar's World XI, Virat Kohli Makes Cut
outlookindia.com
2019-07-16T16:48:28+0530

The 2011 Cricket World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar has named his favourite XI of the just-concluded 2019 edition. The legendary player has included the likes of Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in this side. (2019 WORLD CUP FULL Coverage)

Tendulkar's World Cup 2019 XI consists of Rohit, Jonny Bairstow, Williamson (c), Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

Also, it is worth noting MS Dhoni doesn't make the cut, and Williamson has been slotted in as captain.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima

The Master Blaster has put in Rohit and Bairstow as his two openers, with the New Zealand skipper coming in at number three, followed by Virat Kohli. Shakib comes in at number five, followed by Stokes, Pandya, Jadeja. The former India captain has also picked Starc, Archer and Bumrah as his pacemen.

England won the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on July 14, edging past New Zealand. Even though the match ended as a draw even after Super Over, the hosts have claimed the trophy due to a superior boundary count.

(IANS Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sachin Tendulkar Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Thank You For Being A Guide To Me' - Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters