Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND: Schedule For India's Tour Of South Africa Revised - Check Details

India's tour of South Africa starts with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be followed by two more Test matches and three ODI matches. Check complete schedule.

SA Vs IND: Schedule For India's Tour Of South Africa Revised - Check Details
India will play three Tests and three ODIs against South Africa. | File Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND: Schedule For India's Tour Of South Africa Revised - Check Details
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T20:56:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 8:56 pm

The schedule for India's upcoming tour of South Africa has been revised. As reported earlier, it will now feature only two series -- Tests and ODIs, with the T20Is to be played later. The Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the updated schedule on Monday (December 6). (More Cricket News)

The Test series will be part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

READ: India Team Selection - Preview

The Wanderers in Johannesburg will now host the New Year's Test, beginning on January 3, due to logistical reasons. Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town has traditionally hosted the New Year's Test.

India's tour of South Africa starts with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be followed by the New Year's Test in Johannesburg, then the third and final Test in Cape Town, starting January 11.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The first two Test matches will start at 10:00 SAST (1:30 PM IST) and the third will begin at 10:30 SAST (2:00 PM IST).

The two teams will then play three ODIs. Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl will host the first two matches on January 19 and 20. The tour concludes with the third and final ODI at Newlands on January 23.

All three ODI matches will start at 10:30 SAST (2:00 PM IST).

The Cricket South Africa and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCI) agreed to proceed with the tour despite the outbreak of a new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.

The Indian team will depart for South Africa a week later from their scheduled departure. Virat Kohli & Co were originally set to leave on December 9.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Schedule and Fixtures ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: Norwegian Team Launches Jersey To Highlight Abuses In Qatar

How To Regain The Ashes? Kevin Pietersen Has A Few Tips For Joe Root’s England

Belgian Football League Bans Visiting Fans After Violence-marred Games -VIDEO

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal, FC Goa Eye Season's First Win In Battle Of Laggards

SA Vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Looks Forward To 'Different Challenge' In South Africa

Beijing Winter Olympics: China Threatens Retaliation If US Boycotts Games

Lanka Premier League: Security Increased After Lynching Of Sri Lankan In Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test: Rain Play Spoilsport In Dhaka, Only 6.2 Overs On Day 3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Davis Cup 2022 Draw: India To Host Denmark In World Group I Play-offs In March

Davis Cup 2022 Draw: India To Host Denmark In World Group I Play-offs In March

Ashes 2021-22: Perth Dropped As Ashes Test Venue Over Difficult Quarantine Rules

Ashes 2021-22: Perth Dropped As Ashes Test Venue Over Difficult Quarantine Rules

Live Streaming, Ashes 2021-22: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs ENG Cricket Series

Live Streaming, Ashes 2021-22: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs ENG Cricket Series

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root Keeps England Lineup Under Wraps For 1st AUS Vs ENG Test

Ashes 2021-22: Joe Root Keeps England Lineup Under Wraps For 1st AUS Vs ENG Test

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement