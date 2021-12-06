The schedule for India's upcoming tour of South Africa has been revised. As reported earlier, it will now feature only two series -- Tests and ODIs, with the T20Is to be played later. The Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed the updated schedule on Monday (December 6). (More Cricket News)

The Test series will be part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

The Wanderers in Johannesburg will now host the New Year's Test, beginning on January 3, due to logistical reasons. Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town has traditionally hosted the New Year's Test.

India's tour of South Africa starts with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be followed by the New Year's Test in Johannesburg, then the third and final Test in Cape Town, starting January 11.

The first two Test matches will start at 10:00 SAST (1:30 PM IST) and the third will begin at 10:30 SAST (2:00 PM IST).

The two teams will then play three ODIs. Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl will host the first two matches on January 19 and 20. The tour concludes with the third and final ODI at Newlands on January 23.

All three ODI matches will start at 10:30 SAST (2:00 PM IST).

The Cricket South Africa and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCI) agreed to proceed with the tour despite the outbreak of a new variant of coronavirus, Omicron.

The Indian team will depart for South Africa a week later from their scheduled departure. Virat Kohli & Co were originally set to leave on December 9.