﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Priyam Garg Named India U-23 Captain For Home Series Against Bangladesh

Priyam Garg Named India U-23 Captain For Home Series Against Bangladesh

India U-23 cricket team will face Bangladesh in a five-match home series in Raipur. The hosts will be captained by Priyam Garg, and also includes Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar who were part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in IPL 2019.

PTI 21 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Priyam Garg Named India U-23 Captain For Home Series Against Bangladesh
The selectors picked the squad after considering the performances of the U-19 series in the UK and CK Nayudu Trophy.
File Photo
Priyam Garg Named India U-23 Captain For Home Series Against Bangladesh
outlookindia.com
2019-08-21T13:34:29+0530

Priyam Garg will captain the India U-23 team in the home series beginning against Bangladesh U-23 beginning September 19 in Raipur.

All the five games of the series will be played in Raipur.

Garg had captained the India U-19 squad in the recently held youth ODI series in the UK. Yashasvi Jawal too was part of the U-19 squad.

The squad also includes Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar who were part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in IPL 2019.

ALSO READ: WI Vs IND, 1st Test Preview: India Gear Up For West Indies Challenge, Hope For Winning Start In WTC

Bengal's U-23 captain Ritwik Roy Choudhary, considered a handy all-rounder, has also been included for leading the team to National U-23 final.

The selectors picked the squad after considering the performances of the U-19 series in the UK and CK Nayudu Trophy.

India U-23 team: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Cricket Sports
Next Story : Relief Helicopter Crashes In Rain-Hit Uttarkashi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters