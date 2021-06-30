June 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  National Sports Awards: BCCI To Recommend Mithali Raj, Ravi Ashwin For Khel Ratna - Report

National Sports Awards: BCCI To Recommend Mithali Raj, Ravi Ashwin For Khel Ratna - Report

For Arjuna Award, the BCCI is expected to send the names of senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was ignored last year, K L Rahul and pacer Jasprit Bumrah

PTI 30 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:07 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
National Sports Awards: BCCI To Recommend Mithali Raj, Ravi Ashwin For Khel Ratna - Report
Both Ravi Ashwin, left, and Mithali Raj, have already won Arjuna awards.
Composite: File Photos
National Sports Awards: BCCI To Recommend Mithali Raj, Ravi Ashwin For Khel Ratna - Report
outlookindia.com
2021-06-30T14:07:17+05:30

The BCCI has decided to recommend women's cricket great Mithali Raj and premier spinner R Ashwin for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, country's highest sporting honour. (More Cricket News)

For Arjuna Award, the Board will send the names of senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was ignored last year, K L Rahul and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"No women cricketer has been nominated for Arjuna. Mithali's name has been recommended for Khel Ratna," a BCCI official told PTI on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if Mithali is chosen by the Sports Ministry-appointed panel in an Olympic year.

She completed 22 years in international cricket last week. The 38 year-old is also the leading run getter in ODIs with more than 7000 runs.

Ashwin, who is already an Arjuna awardee like Mithali, has also been a consistent performer for India in Test cricket. He has taken 413 wickets in 79 Tests besides 150 and 42 scalps in ODIs and T20s though he doesn't play for India in the shorter formats.

Dhawan, who will be captaining India in the upcoming limited overs series in Sri Lanka, is a frontrunner for Arjuna.

The 35-year-old southpaw has scored 5977 runs in 142 ODIs besides 2315 and 1673 Test and T20 runs respectively.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

World Test Championship: England Vs India Series To Kick Off Second Edition With New Points System - Check Details

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ravichandran Ashwin Mithali Raj Cricket Sports Award Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Arjuna Award Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos