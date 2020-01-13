Live Streaming Of India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Cricket Match

India face a full-strength Australia in the first ODI of their three-match series at Mumbai on January 14. Live streaming will be available.

(Preview | Cricket News)

The Men In Blue will be relying on their pace department boasting the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will be depending on Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc.

The young Marnus Labuschagne, easily the most exciting talent spreading his wings on the international cricket map with some stellar performances in the Test arena, would like to replicate his form in the shorter formats.

For India though, the main cause of concern will be the choice between Dhawan and Rahul. If the current form is an indicator, Rahul is miles ahead to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order but Dhawan has had a phenomenal record in white-ball cricket against the Aussies. The team management will need to make a big decision.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Match: India vs Australia, 1st ODI

Date: January 14 (Tuesday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

TV Guide: Star Sports 1/HD (for English commentary) and Star Sports 3/HD (for Hindi commentary). Doordarshan will also broadcast the match.

Live Streaming: Hotstar digital platform (both website, app). Payment details are available when you subscribe. The match can also be streamed live on the Jio TV app.