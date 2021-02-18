Live, IPL 2021 Auction: Mark Wood Out, Leaving The Pool To 291; All Eyes On Steve Smith And Shakib Al Hasan

The players' auction are like building blocks. Most teams participating in the Indian Premier League bank on these auctions to build and prepare their squads for an upcoming event. The IPL 2021 auction will see some hectic buying as teams like Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings)and Royal Challengers Bangalore will spin their strategies on new recruits from the available pool of 292 cricketers (291 after Mark Wood's pull out), 125 (now 124) of them from overseas. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won an IPL. RCB came close in IPL 2020 and KXIP ran hot and cold in UAE but fell short despite some glorious performances from KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Universe Boss Chris Gayle. RCB probably had their best chance in UAE but again things did not go their way. Banking on just Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers is just not enough. RCB finished fourth behind Sunrisers Hyderabad. Former champions Rajasthan Royals were not in the pink of form. Australian legend Steve Smith was below par and RR suffered from inconsistency to finish a poor eighth. PBKS have the largest purse to spend - 53.2 crores. Rajasthan Royals 37.85 and RCB 35.4 crores have the next big purses. Get live updates of IPL 2021 auction here.

2:48 PM IST: What Ravichandran Ashwin thinks of Axar Patel's debut and is Rishabh Pant good enough for Test cricket? Here's the season offie said:

2:42 PM IST: A look at the existing squad -

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan.

Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan.

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel.

RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

SRH: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi.

2:30 PM IST: Big update! Mark Wood has reportedly opted out of the auction. He was in the INR 2 crore bracket. That leaves the pool to 291 players -- 164 Indians and 124 overseas (16 Englishmen).

2:26 PM IST: A quick look at the slots available -

Chennai Super Kings - 6 slots, 1 overseas; Delhi Capitals - 8 slots, 3 overseas; Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 slots, 2 overseas; Mumbai Indians - 7 slots, 4 overseas; Punjab Kings - 9 slots, 5 overseas; Rajasthan Royals - 9 slots, 3 overseas; Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11 slots, 3 overseas; Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3 slots, 1 overseas.

2:22 PM IST: And here are the funds available for each team -- Chennai Super Kings - INR 19,90,00,000; Delhi Capitals - INR 13,40,00,000; Delhi Capitals - INR 10,75,00,000; Mumbai Indians - INR 15,35,00,000; Punjab Kings - INR 53,20,00,000; Rajasthan Royals - INR 37,85,00,000; Royal Challengers Bangalore - INR 35,40,00,000; Sunrisers Hyderabad - INR 10,75,00,000.

(Conversion rates as follows: USD 1 = INR 73 approx)

2:16 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Shakib Al Hasan remain the top players. They are three of the ten players in the top bracket of INR 2 crore each.

Others are Kedar Jadhav and five Englishmen - Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.

2:03 PM IST: Less than an hour to the start of the auction. Here's a BREAKDOWN of players and franchises by available purses.

1:59 PM IST: All set for the auctions

1:52 PM IST: Gautam Gambhir thinks CB will like to go after Glenn Maxwell, while Punjab Kings would like to acquire the services of India pacer Umesh Yadav. Read here to know more

1:42 PM IST: There will 292 players in the fray out of which 125 are overseas vying for 61 slots. Find out why England Coach Chris Silverwood thinks it's difficult to tell players not to play IPL

1:34 PM IST: Here is snapshots of the IPL Player Auction briefing in Chennai

1:25 PM IST: Here's the list of players who have a base price of INR2 crore

1:15 PM IST: Delhi Capitals were unlucky in IPL 2020 finishing runners-up. Find out from Mohd Kaif, what their strategy will be in this auction.

12:58 PM IST: Welcome to the IPL Auctions, Stay tuned for live updates and latest news

The IPL 2021 auction will decided the fate of several top players who were not retained by their franchises. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Morris are some of the hottest names but their form last season were not commensurate with the money they got. Smith and Maxwell have a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Indian stars like Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav will also be backing their luck. Both players were part of Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2020 squad but Harbhajan Singh did not travel to UAE due to personal reasons and Jadhav, despite full backing from skipper MS Dhoni, was a story of failure. Both Harbhajan and Jadhav have a reserve price of Rs 2 crore each.

The highest purse available is with 'Punjab Kings', formerly Kings XI Punjab, which has INR53.20 crore available for spending on nine spots. Photo: BCCI

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have a settled look about them and that's been their biggest strength over the years. All top teams -- Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings -- will fine tune their firepower and it will be interesting to see how CSK uses their 19.90 crores.



Nagaland's Khrievitso Kense, who learnt leg-spin bowling by watching Shane Warne on video, will also seek his IPL fortunes. The 16-yearold Kense is the fifth among seven siblings of a carpenter's son from Sovima village near Dimapur. He has a base price of Rs 20 lakh and will be on the radar of MI and RR, who love to nurture talents like Kense.

