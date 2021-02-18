Chris Morris Becomes Highest Paid Ever After Rajasthan Royals Buy Him For Rs 16.25 Cr At IPL 2021 Auction

South Africa's Chris Morris has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 Crore, while Australia’s swashbuckling batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore. Live Auction Updates | News

At Rs 16.25 crore, Morris is now the most expensive player beating Yuvraj Singh who was sold for Rs 16 crore. Morris, who came with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, generated bids from four teams before it became a battle between Royals and Punjab Kings.



Royals eventually sealed it with a record bid which made Morris the costliest buy at the auction ever, surpassing Yuvraj Singh, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 16 crore in 2015.







Base price - INR 75 Lac

Base price - INR 75 Lac

Sold for - INR 16.25 Cr@rajasthanroyals win the bidding war to bring @Tipo_Morris on board.

The costliest player in the IPL remains Virat Kohli, retained for Rs 17 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 70 IPL games, Morris has scored 551 runs at 23.95 and taken 80 wickets at 23.98.

A bidding war between RCB and Chennai Super Kings for Maxwell, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, saw his price tag jump to over Rs 14 crore. In the end deep pockets of RCB, who had a total purse of 35.4 crores, did the trick for Virat Kohli-led side.

Maxwell had a wretched IPL in UAE. His timing was off and he was massively short on luck too.

Maxwell came close to the record Pat Cummins price tag of 15.50 crore but fell just short.

But by the time Maxwell landed back home and got ready for India’s tour of Australia, the all-rounder had found his form back.

And Indian bowlers faced the brunt, followed by BBL bowlers wherein Maxwell scored 379 runs in 14 matches playing for Melbourne Stars.

But runs were not enough to impress his franchisee Punjab Kings (aka Kings XI Punjab) who decided to move on and release the player in January this year. Fans can now look forward to more fireworks in Bengaluru as Maxwell is likely to team up with AB de Villiers to make a potent combo.

Maxwell has a strike rake of 152.05 in T20s and has 108 wickets from 301 matches.

