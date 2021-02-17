IPL 2021 Players’ Auction: 10 Players For Whom Teams Can Break The Bank

As cricket world gets ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction on February 18, many teams will be looking to boost their squads with either fresh blood or proven talents. (More Cricket News)

Initially, 1114 players registered for the auction, but only 292 have made it to the final list. There are only 61 slots available.

READ: Live Streaming Of IPL 2021 Players Auction

There is certainly enough cash available for some of the teams to break the bank in pursuit of a particular player. Here are the top 10 players for whom teams can bid big.



1. Dawid Malan (base price INR 1.5 crore)



This English batsman is likely to be foremost on many teams’ auction lists. His exploits in the Big Bash League where he scored 265 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 113.73 will surely attract many eyeballs. His career strike rate of 128.61 makes him a must have in any team line-up.



2. Glenn Maxwell (base price INR 2 crore)



Well, he had a wretched IPL in UAE. His timing was off and he was massively short on luck too. He was subsequently released by Punjab Kings (aka Kings XI Punjab). But by the time Maxwell landed back home and got ready for India’s tour of Australia, the all-rounder had found his form back. And Indian bowlers faced the brunt, followed by BBL wherein he scored 379 runs in 14 matches.



3. Jason Roy (base price INR 2 crore)



At 30, he is now a veteran of 230 T20s and is again one of the players who was on a hot streak in BBL for Perth Scorchers. He can hit big and has enough power to send the ball into orbit. Roy scored 355 runs in BBL -- an indication for the teams to loosen their purse strings.



4. Shakib Al Hasan (base price INR 2 crore)



He is an all-rounder and is as good as they come. Up there with the world’s best, Shakib is making a return to cricket after serving a ban. He made a successful return in the recently concluded Bangladesh Test series against the West Indies. A proven talent with both bat and ball, Shakib can attract a lot of attention.



5. Chris Morris (base price INR 75 lakh)



The South African was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. But his ability to bowl and use the long handle makes him an attractive package. He is a good bowler to bowl death overs and can score handy runs for the team. His base price makes him an ideal candidate, and expect a bidding war for his signature.



6. Mujeeb ur Rahman (base price INR 1 crore)



A mystery spinner from Afghanistan, Mujeeb was off loaded by KXIP or Punjab Kings. After an indifferent IPL, he more than redeemed himself with 14 wickets in eight matches in BBL. A talented bowler who can spin a web around opponents, Mujeeb can be a force on Indian wickets that aid spin.



7. Kyle Jamieson (base price INR 75 lakh)



The last IPL in UAE saw a return of fast bowlers. Delhi Capitals used their opening pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje to good effect. A tall strapping fast bowler, Jamieson can come handy in bouncing your opponents. SRH, who don’t have a genuine quick in their squad, might be interested. He averaged 13.27 with 36 wickets in six Test matches.



8. Alex Hales (base Price INR 1.5 crore)



Hales is another English player who had a huge BBL. He scored 543 runs for Sydney Thunders and had a strike rate of 161.60. Certainly an ideal candidate for dismantling a bowling attack on docile Indian wickets.



9. Steve Smith (base price INR 2 crore)



Off loaded by Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith did return to form during India’s tour of Australia. He can score quick runs, hold the innings together and surely can lead a team. The overall qualities make him a good player.



10. Ben Cutting [base price INR 75lakh)



Cutting scored 280 runs averaging 40 at a strike rate of 156.42 in recently concluded BBL. He also took four wickets making him a handy bits and pieces player.



Here is a precursor to the money and slots available with each of the eight teams.



Royal Challengers Bangalore have 11 slots, including three for foreigners, with a total purse of INR 35.4 crore. Last year’s runners-up, Delhi Capitals have a total purse of just over INR 13 crore with eight slots including three for overseas, to fill.



Rajasthan Royals who let go of their biggest player Steve Smith have a purse of INR 37.85 crore with nine slots (three overseas) available. Punjab have a whopping INR 53.2 crore and nine slots, including five for overseas players.



Sunrisers Hyderabad have the least number of slots and purse with just INR 10.75 crore available for thee vacancies (one overseas).



Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders' purse is also INR 10.75 crore (eight slots, two overseas), while three-time champions Chennai Super Kings' amount in the kitty is INR 19.9 crore ( six slots, one overseas). Mumbai Indians were left with a purse of INR 15.35 crore with seven slots, including four overseas.

