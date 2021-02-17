IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: 292 Cricketers To Go Under Hammer - When And Where To Watch

All eyes will be on the 292 players who have been shortlisted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction, to be held on February 18 in Chennai. (More Cricket News)

1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their respective shortlist of players.

READ: IPL 2021 Auction - Complete Breakdown

Eight IPL franchises -- Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad -- will spend INR 196.6 Cr on buying to fill up vacant 61 spots.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

ALOS READ: Arjun Tendulkar Making All The Right Noises

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

Check telecast details here:

Date: February 18 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 3:00 PM IST, with pre-show starting at 2:00 PM.

Venue: Hotel ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

In Australia - Foxtel (Fox Cricket); In New Zealand - Sky Network Television (Sky Sport 2); In USA - Willow TV.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine