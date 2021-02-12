IPL 2021 Auction: Breakdown By Base Price, Indian And Overseas Players, Available Purse For Teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction list is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18th, 2021. (More Cricket News)
1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their respective shortlist of players.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.
12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.
List of capped players as per their base price
|Base
|Total
|Indians
|Overseas
|2 Crore
|10
|2
|8
|1.5 Crore
|12
|-
|12
|1 Crore
|11
|2
|9
|75 Lacs
|15
|-
|15
|50 Lacs
|65
|13
|52
Squad size, available money and available slots
|Teams
|Nos.
|Overseas
|Spent (Rs.)
|Available (Rs.)
|Available Slots
|Overseas Slots
|CSK
|19
|7
|65.1
|19.9
|6
|1
|DC
|17
|5
|71.6
|13.4
|8
|3
|KXIP
|16
|3
|31.8
|53.2
|9
|5
|KKR
|17
|6
|74.25
|10.75
|8
|2
|MI
|18
|4
|69.65
|15.35
|7
|4
|RR
|16
|5
|47.15
|37.85
|9
|3
|RCB
|14
|5
|49.6
|35.4
|11
|3
|SRH
|22
|7
|74.25
|10.75
|3
|1
1st slab: Players with maximum base price (INR 2 crore) and their previous teams
|Player
|Country
|Total Caps
|Previous Teams
|2020 Team
|Jason Roy
|England
|8
|GL,DD,DC
|DC
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|95
|PWI,RPS,RR
|RR
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|63
|KKR,SRH
|-
|Moeen Ali
|England
|19
|RCB
|RCB
|Kedar Jadhav
|India
|87
|DD,KTK,RCB,CSK
|CSK
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|82
|DD,MI,KXIP
|KXIP
|Sam Billings
|England
|22
|DD,CSK
|-
|Mark Wood
|England
|1
|CSK
|-
|Harbhajan Singh
|India
|160
|MI,CSK
|CSK
|Liam Plunkett
|England
|7
|DD
|-
2nd slab: Players with more than INR 1 crore as their base price
|Player
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Base
|Morne Morkel
|South Africa
|36
|Bowl
|150
|Alex Hales
|England
|32
|Bat
|150
|Dawid Malan
|England
|33
|AR
|150
|Adil Rashid
|England
|33
|Bowl
|150
|Tom Curran
|England
|26
|AR
|150
|David Willey
|England
|31
|AR
|150
|Lewis Gregory
|England
|28
|AR
|150
|Alex Carey
|Australia
|29
|WK
|150
|Nathan Coulter ÂÂÂÂNile
|Australia
|33
|Bowl
|150
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|24
|Bowl
|150
|Shaun Marsh
|Australia
|37
|Bat
|150
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|20
|Bowl
|150
|Evin Lewis
|West Indies
|29
|Bat
|100
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|31
|Bowl
|100
|Hanuma Vihari
|India
|27
|Bat
|100
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|33
|Bowl
|100
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|25
|Bowl
|100
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|34
|Bat
|100
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|34
|AR
|100
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|26
|AR
|100
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|30
|Bowl
|100
|Billy Stanlake
|Australia
|26
|Bowl
|100
|Matthew Wade
|Australia
|33
|WK
|100
3rd slab: Batsmen (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)
|Player
|Country
|Age
|Base
|Corey Anderson
|New Zealand
|30
|75
|Darren Bravo
|West Indies
|32
|75
|Karun Nair
|India
|29
|50
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|34
|50
|Rovman Powell
|West Indies
|27
|50
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|33
|50
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|South Africa
|32
|50
4th slab: Allrounders (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)
|Player
|Country
|Age
|Base
|Chris Morris
|South Africa
|33
|75
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|34
|75
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|26
|75
|Fabian Allen
|West Indies
|25
|75
|Daniel Christian
|Australia
|37
|75
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|27
|75
|Keemo Paul
|West Indies
|23
|75
|Mohammad Mahmud Ullah
|Bangladesh
|35
|75
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West Indies
|22
|75
|Hilton Cartwright
|Australia
|29
|75
|James Faulkner
|Australia
|30
|75
|Shivam Dube
|India
|27
|50
|Pawan Negi
|India
|28
|50
|Gurkeerat Singh
|India
|30
|50
|Colin De Grandhomme
|New Zealand
|34
|50
|Thisara Perera
|Sri Lanka
|32
|50
|Mohammad Shaifuddin
|Bangladesh
|24
|50
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|23
|50
|Karim Janat
|Afghanistan
|22
|50
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|James Neesham
|New Zealand
|30
|50
|Wayne Parnell
|South Africa
|31
|50
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|32
|50
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|31
|50
|Andile Phehlukwayo
|South Africa
|25
|50
|Dasun Shanaka
|Sri Lanka
|29
|50
|Isuru Udana
|Sri Lanka
|33
|50
|Ravi Bopara
|England
|35
|50
|George Linde
|South Africa
|29
|50
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|28
|50
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|34
|50
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|32
|50
|Romario Shepherd
|West Indies
|26
|50
|Stuart Binny
|India
|36
|50
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|27
|50
|Parvez Rasool
|India
|32
|50
|David Wiese
|South Africa
|35
|50
|Jack Wildermuth
|Australia
|27
|50
|Jalaj Saxena
|India
|34
|30
|Chris Green
|Australia
|27
|30
5th slab: Bowlers (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)
|Player
|Country
|Age
|Base price
|Tim Southee
|New Zealand
|32
|75
|Fidel Edwards
|West Indies
|39
|75
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|20
|50
|Naveen Ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|21
|50
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|29
|50
|Joel Paris
|Australia
|28
|50
|Reece Topley
|England
|27
|50
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|32
|50
|Rahul Sharma
|India
|34
|50
|Varun Aaron
|India
|31
|50
|Mohit Sharma
|India
|32
|50
|Abhimanyu Mithun
|India
|31
|50
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|28
|50
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|28
|50
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|New Zealand
|34
|50
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|29
|50
|Neil Wagner
|New Zealand
|35
|50
|Jacob Duffy
|New Zealand
|26
|50
|Blair Tickner
|New Zealand
|27
|50
|Beuran Hendricks
|South Africa
|30
|50
|Hardus Viljoen
|South Africa
|32
|50
|Daryn Dupavillon
|South Africa
|26
|50
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Sri Lanka
|29
|50
|Oshane Thomas
|West Indies
|24
|50
|Chemar Holder
|West Indies
|23
|50
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|24
|50
|Obed Mccoy
|West Indies
|24
|50
|Shannon Gabriel
|West Indies
|32
|50
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Afghanistan
|20
|40
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|24
|40
|Brendan Doggett
|Australia
|26
|40
|Mark Steketee
|Australia
|27
|40
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Nepal
|20
|40
|Ali Khan
|USA
|30
|40
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|26
|30
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|27
|30
6th slab: Wicketkeepers (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)
|Player
|Country
|Age
|Base
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|30
|50
|Glenn Phillips
|New Zealand
|24
|50
|Ben Duckett
|England
|26
|50
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|19
|50
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|26
|50
7th slab: Indian players at minimum base price (INR 20 lakh)
|Player
|Age
|Role
|Ayush Badoni
|21
|AR
|K Gowtham
|32
|AR
|Venkatesh Iyer
|26
|AR
|Shahrukh Khan
|25
|AR
|Ripal Patel
|25
|AR
|Atit Sheth
|25
|AR
|Vivek Singh
|27
|AR
|Atharva Ankolekar
|20
|AR
|Prayas Barman
|18
|AR
|Rojith Ganesh
|27
|AR
|Sumit Kumar
|25
|AR
|Akshdeep Nath
|27
|AR
|Pradeep Sangwan
|30
|AR
|Karan Sharma
|22
|AR
|Utkarsh Singh
|22
|AR
|R. Sonu Yadav
|21
|AR
|Tajinder Dhillon
|28
|AR
|Pankaj Jaswal
|25
|AR
|Khrievitso Kense
|17
|AR
|Prerak Mankad
|26
|AR
|Shams Mulani
|24
|AR
|Ansh Patel
|19
|AR
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|23
|AR
|Parth Sahani
|28
|AR
|Ankit Sharma
|29
|AR
|Dhruv Shorey
|28
|AR
|Shubham Agrawal
|27
|AR
|Rajjakuddin Ahmed
|25
|AR
|Baba Aparajith
|26
|AR
|Kartik Kakade
|25
|AR
|Shoaib Khan
|29
|AR
|Dhruv Patel
|23
|AR
|Latest Kumar Patel
|20
|AR
|Arjun Tendulkar
|21
|AR
|Subodh Bhati
|30
|AR
|Jay Bista
|25
|AR
|Aamir Gani
|24
|AR
|Karanveer Kaushal
|29
|AR
|Anustup Majumdar
|36
|AR
|Dikshanshu Negi
|30
|AR
|Kshitiz Sharma
|30
|AR
|Shubham Singh
|24
|AR
|Shashank Singh
|29
|AR
|Milind Tandon
|27
|AR
|Sandeep Bavanaka
|28
|AR
|Chaitanya Bishnoi
|26
|AR
|Arun Chaprana
|27
|AR
|Yudhvir Charak
|23
|AR
|Ajay Dev Goud
|21
|AR
|Umran Malik
|21
|AR
|Ravi Teja Telukupalli
|26
|AR
|Tanay Thyagarajan
|25
|AR
|N.Tilak Varma
|18
|AR
|K.Bhagath Varma
|22
|AR
|Arshdeep Brar
|27
|AR
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|22
|AR
|Aakarshit Gomel
|27
|AR
|Arjit Gupta
|31
|AR
|Shubhang Hegde
|20
|AR
|Anirudha Joshi
|33
|AR
|Azim Kazi
|27
|AR
|Rahul Singh
|28
|AR
|Ajay T
|21
|AR
|Harsh Tyagi
|21
|AR
|Nachiket Bhute
|21
|AR
|Deeparaj Gaonkar
|23
|AR
|M Mohammed
|29
|AR
|Govinda Poddar
|31
|AR
|Pratyush Singh
|26
|AR
|Sachin Baby
|32
|Bat
|Rahul Gahlaut
|25
|Bat
|C.Hari Nishaanth
|24
|Bat
|Rajat Patidar
|27
|Bat
|Himanshu Rana
|22
|Bat
|Himmat Singh
|24
|Bat
|Vishnu Solanki
|28
|Bat
|Harpreet Bhatia
|29
|Bat
|Shivam Chauhan
|23
|Bat
|Naushad Shaikh
|29
|Bat
|Pratham Singh
|28
|Bat
|Apoorv Wankhade
|29
|Bat
|Rajesh Bishnoi
|33
|Bat
|Abhimanyu Easwaran
|25
|Bat
|Rohan Kadam
|26
|Bat
|Amandeep Khare
|23
|Bat
|Siddhesh Lad
|28
|Bat
|Mohammed Taha
|27
|Bat
|Arman Jaffer
|22
|Bat
|Saahil Jain
|22
|Bat
|Subhranshu Senapati
|24
|Bat
|Ravi Thakur
|23
|Bat
|Tushar Deshpande
|25
|Bowl
|Lukman Hussain Meriwala
|29
|Bowl
|Chetan Sakariya
|23
|Bowl
|Kuldeep Sen
|24
|Bowl
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|18
|Bowl
|Tejas Baroka
|25
|Bowl
|K.C Cariappa
|26
|Bowl
|M Siddharth
|22
|Bowl
|Karanveer Singh
|33
|Bowl
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|27
|Bowl
|Midhun Sudhesan
|26
|Bowl
|Vaibhav Arora
|23
|Bowl
|Akash Deep
|24
|Bowl
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|29
|Bowl
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|23
|Bowl
|G Periyasamy
|27
|Bowl
|Akash Singh
|18
|Bowl
|Prithviraj Yarra
|23
|Bowl
|Prince Balwant Rai
|21
|Bowl
|Pardeep Sahu
|35
|Bowl
|Sagar Udeshi
|34
|Bowl
|Kushaal Wadhwani
|24
|Bowl
|Akshay Wakhare
|35
|Bowl
|Stephen Cheepurupalli
|27
|Bowl
|Aniket Choudhary
|31
|Bowl
|Mukesh Choudhary
|24
|Bowl
|Sayan Ghosh
|28
|Bowl
|Ronit More
|29
|Bowl
|M Nidheesh
|29
|Bowl
|M. Harisankar Reddy
|22
|Bowl
|Simarjeet Singh
|23
|Bowl
|Kuldip Yadav
|24
|Bowl
|Zeeshan Ansari
|21
|Bowl
|Varun Choudhary
|27
|Bowl
|Prathamesh Dake
|30
|Bowl
|Baltej Dhanda
|30
|Bowl
|Saurabh Dubey
|23
|Bowl
|Chama Milind
|26
|Bowl
|Tanveer Ul Haq
|29
|Bowl
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|27
|WK
|Avi Barot
|28
|WK
|Kedar Devdhar
|31
|WK
|Sheldon Jackson
|34
|WK
|Vishnu Vinod
|27
|WK
|Dhruv Jurel
|20
|WK
|Arun Karthick
|35
|WK
|Nikhil Naik
|26
|WK
|Smit Patel
|27
|WK
|K.L Shrijith
|24
|WK
|K.S Bharat
|27
|WK
|Aryan Juyal
|19
|WK
|Sadiq Kirmani
|31
|WK
|Rohit Sharma
|27
|WK
|Sandeep Kumar Tomar
|22
|WK
8th slab: Overseas at minimum base price (INR 20 lakh)
|Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Noor Ahmad Lakanwal
|Afghanistan
|16
|Bowl
|Wesley Agar
|Australia
|24
|Bowl
|Josh Inglis
|Australia
|26
|WK
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|26
|Bowl
|Tanveer Sangha
|Australia
|19
|Bowl
|Max Bryant
|Australia
|22
|Bat
|Jake Weatherald
|Australia
|26
|Bat
|Matt Kelly
|Australia
|26
|Bowl
|Tim David
|Australia
|25
|AR
|Aaron Hardie
|Australia
|22
|AR
|Nathan McAndrew
|Australia
|27
|AR
|Nayan Doshi
|England
|42
|Bowl
|George Garton
|England
|23
|AR
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|21
|Bat
|Josh Clarkson
|New Zealand
|24
|AR
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|20
|AR
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|20
|AR
|Jacques Snyman
|South Africa
|26
|AR
|Kevin Koththigoda
|Sri Lanka
|22
|Bowl
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|20
|Bowl
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|Sri Lanka
|19
|Bowl
|Karthik Meiyappan
|UAE
|20
|Bowl
|Jon Russ Jaggesar
|West Indies
|35
|Bowl
|Jayden Seales
|West Indies
|19
|Bowl
