IPL 2021 Auction: Breakdown By Base Price, Indian And Overseas Players, Available Purse For Teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction list is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18th, 2021. (More Cricket News)

1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their respective shortlist of players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

List of capped players as per their base price

Base Total Indians Overseas 2 Crore 10 2 8 1.5 Crore 12 - 12 1 Crore 11 2 9 75 Lacs 15 - 15 50 Lacs 65 13 52

Squad size, available money and available slots

Teams Nos. Overseas Spent (Rs.) Available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 19 7 65.1 19.9 6 1 DC 17 5 71.6 13.4 8 3 KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5 KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2 MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4 RR 16 5 47.15 37.85 9 3 RCB 14 5 49.6 35.4 11 3 SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1

1st slab: Players with maximum base price (INR 2 crore) and their previous teams

Player Country Total Caps Previous Teams 2020 Team Jason Roy England 8 GL,DD,DC DC Steve Smith Australia 95 PWI,RPS,RR RR Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 63 KKR,SRH - Moeen Ali England 19 RCB RCB Kedar Jadhav India 87 DD,KTK,RCB,CSK CSK Glenn Maxwell Australia 82 DD,MI,KXIP KXIP Sam Billings England 22 DD,CSK - Mark Wood England 1 CSK - Harbhajan Singh India 160 MI,CSK CSK Liam Plunkett England 7 DD -

2nd slab: Players with more than INR 1 crore as their base price

Player Country Age Role Base Morne Morkel South Africa 36 Bowl 150 Alex Hales England 32 Bat 150 Dawid Malan England 33 AR 150 Adil Rashid England 33 Bowl 150 Tom Curran England 26 AR 150 David Willey England 31 AR 150 Lewis Gregory England 28 AR 150 Alex Carey Australia 29 WK 150 Nathan Coulter ÂÂÂÂNile Australia 33 Bowl 150 Jhye Richardson Australia 24 Bowl 150 Shaun Marsh Australia 37 Bat 150 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 20 Bowl 150 Evin Lewis West Indies 29 Bat 100 Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 31 Bowl 100 Hanuma Vihari India 27 Bat 100 Umesh Yadav India 33 Bowl 100 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 25 Bowl 100 Aaron Finch Australia 34 Bat 100 Moises Henriques Australia 34 AR 100 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 26 AR 100 Jason Behrendorff Australia 30 Bowl 100 Billy Stanlake Australia 26 Bowl 100 Matthew Wade Australia 33 WK 100

3rd slab: Batsmen (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

Player Country Age Base Corey Anderson New Zealand 30 75 Darren Bravo West Indies 32 75 Karun Nair India 29 50 Devon Conway New Zealand 29 50 Martin Guptill New Zealand 34 50 Rovman Powell West Indies 27 50 Cheteshwar Pujara India 33 50 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 32 50

4th slab: Allrounders (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

Player Country Age Base Chris Morris South Africa 33 75 Ben Cutting Australia 34 75 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 26 75 Fabian Allen West Indies 25 75 Daniel Christian Australia 37 75 Liam Livingstone England 27 75 Keemo Paul West Indies 23 75 Mohammad Mahmud Ullah Bangladesh 35 75 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 22 75 Hilton Cartwright Australia 29 75 James Faulkner Australia 30 75 Shivam Dube India 27 50 Pawan Negi India 28 50 Gurkeerat Singh India 30 50 Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 34 50 Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 32 50 Mohammad Shaifuddin Bangladesh 24 50 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 23 50 Karim Janat Afghanistan 22 50 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 29 50 James Neesham New Zealand 30 50 Wayne Parnell South Africa 31 50 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 32 50 Rishi Dhawan India 31 50 Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 25 50 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 29 50 Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 33 50 Ravi Bopara England 35 50 George Linde South Africa 29 50 Kyle Mayers West Indies 28 50 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 29 50 Colin Munro New Zealand 34 50 Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 32 50 Romario Shepherd West Indies 26 50 Stuart Binny India 36 50 Akeal Hosein West Indies 27 50 Parvez Rasool India 32 50 David Wiese South Africa 35 50 Jack Wildermuth Australia 27 50 Jalaj Saxena India 34 30 Chris Green Australia 27 30

5th slab: Bowlers (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

Player Country Age Base price Tim Southee New Zealand 32 75 Fidel Edwards West Indies 39 75 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 20 50 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 21 50 Sean Abbott Australia 29 50 Joel Paris Australia 28 50 Reece Topley England 27 50 Piyush Chawla India 32 50 Rahul Sharma India 34 50 Varun Aaron India 31 50 Mohit Sharma India 32 50 Abhimanyu Mithun India 31 50 Adam Milne New Zealand 28 50 Ish Sodhi New Zealand 28 50 Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand 34 50 Matt Henry New Zealand 29 50 Neil Wagner New Zealand 35 50 Jacob Duffy New Zealand 26 50 Blair Tickner New Zealand 27 50 Beuran Hendricks South Africa 30 50 Hardus Viljoen South Africa 32 50 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 26 50 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 29 50 Oshane Thomas West Indies 24 50 Chemar Holder West Indies 23 50 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 24 50 Obed Mccoy West Indies 24 50 Shannon Gabriel West Indies 32 50 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 20 40 Riley Meredith Australia 24 40 Brendan Doggett Australia 26 40 Mark Steketee Australia 27 40 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 20 40 Ali Khan USA 30 40 Ben Dwarshuis Australia 26 30 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 27 30

6th slab: Wicketkeepers (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

Player Country Age Base Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 30 50 Glenn Phillips New Zealand 24 50 Ben Duckett England 26 50 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 19 50 Ben Mcdermott Australia 26 50

7th slab: Indian players at minimum base price (INR 20 lakh)

Player Age Role Ayush Badoni 21 AR K Gowtham 32 AR Venkatesh Iyer 26 AR Shahrukh Khan 25 AR Ripal Patel 25 AR Atit Sheth 25 AR Vivek Singh 27 AR Atharva Ankolekar 20 AR Prayas Barman 18 AR Rojith Ganesh 27 AR Sumit Kumar 25 AR Akshdeep Nath 27 AR Pradeep Sangwan 30 AR Karan Sharma 22 AR Utkarsh Singh 22 AR R. Sonu Yadav 21 AR Tajinder Dhillon 28 AR Pankaj Jaswal 25 AR Khrievitso Kense 17 AR Prerak Mankad 26 AR Shams Mulani 24 AR Ansh Patel 19 AR Suyash Prabhudessai 23 AR Parth Sahani 28 AR Ankit Sharma 29 AR Dhruv Shorey 28 AR Shubham Agrawal 27 AR Rajjakuddin Ahmed 25 AR Baba Aparajith 26 AR Kartik Kakade 25 AR Shoaib Khan 29 AR Dhruv Patel 23 AR Latest Kumar Patel 20 AR Arjun Tendulkar 21 AR Subodh Bhati 30 AR Jay Bista 25 AR Aamir Gani 24 AR Karanveer Kaushal 29 AR Anustup Majumdar 36 AR Dikshanshu Negi 30 AR Kshitiz Sharma 30 AR Shubham Singh 24 AR Shashank Singh 29 AR Milind Tandon 27 AR Sandeep Bavanaka 28 AR Chaitanya Bishnoi 26 AR Arun Chaprana 27 AR Yudhvir Charak 23 AR Ajay Dev Goud 21 AR Umran Malik 21 AR Ravi Teja Telukupalli 26 AR Tanay Thyagarajan 25 AR N.Tilak Varma 18 AR K.Bhagath Varma 22 AR Arshdeep Brar 27 AR Digvijay Deshmukh 22 AR Aakarshit Gomel 27 AR Arjit Gupta 31 AR Shubhang Hegde 20 AR Anirudha Joshi 33 AR Azim Kazi 27 AR Rahul Singh 28 AR Ajay T 21 AR Harsh Tyagi 21 AR Nachiket Bhute 21 AR Deeparaj Gaonkar 23 AR M Mohammed 29 AR Govinda Poddar 31 AR Pratyush Singh 26 AR Sachin Baby 32 Bat Rahul Gahlaut 25 Bat C.Hari Nishaanth 24 Bat Rajat Patidar 27 Bat Himanshu Rana 22 Bat Himmat Singh 24 Bat Vishnu Solanki 28 Bat Harpreet Bhatia 29 Bat Shivam Chauhan 23 Bat Naushad Shaikh 29 Bat Pratham Singh 28 Bat Apoorv Wankhade 29 Bat Rajesh Bishnoi 33 Bat Abhimanyu Easwaran 25 Bat Rohan Kadam 26 Bat Amandeep Khare 23 Bat Siddhesh Lad 28 Bat Mohammed Taha 27 Bat Arman Jaffer 22 Bat Saahil Jain 22 Bat Subhranshu Senapati 24 Bat Ravi Thakur 23 Bat Tushar Deshpande 25 Bowl Lukman Hussain Meriwala 29 Bowl Chetan Sakariya 23 Bowl Kuldeep Sen 24 Bowl Mujtaba Yousuf 18 Bowl Tejas Baroka 25 Bowl K.C Cariappa 26 Bowl M Siddharth 22 Bowl Karanveer Singh 33 Bowl Jagadeesha Suchith 27 Bowl Midhun Sudhesan 26 Bowl Vaibhav Arora 23 Bowl Akash Deep 24 Bowl Kulwant Khejroliya 29 Bowl Arzan Nagwaswalla 23 Bowl G Periyasamy 27 Bowl Akash Singh 18 Bowl Prithviraj Yarra 23 Bowl Prince Balwant Rai 21 Bowl Pardeep Sahu 35 Bowl Sagar Udeshi 34 Bowl Kushaal Wadhwani 24 Bowl Akshay Wakhare 35 Bowl Stephen Cheepurupalli 27 Bowl Aniket Choudhary 31 Bowl Mukesh Choudhary 24 Bowl Sayan Ghosh 28 Bowl Ronit More 29 Bowl M Nidheesh 29 Bowl M. Harisankar Reddy 22 Bowl Simarjeet Singh 23 Bowl Kuldip Yadav 24 Bowl Zeeshan Ansari 21 Bowl Varun Choudhary 27 Bowl Prathamesh Dake 30 Bowl Baltej Dhanda 30 Bowl Saurabh Dubey 23 Bowl Chama Milind 26 Bowl Tanveer Ul Haq 29 Bowl Mohammed Azharuddeen 27 WK Avi Barot 28 WK Kedar Devdhar 31 WK Sheldon Jackson 34 WK Vishnu Vinod 27 WK Dhruv Jurel 20 WK Arun Karthick 35 WK Nikhil Naik 26 WK Smit Patel 27 WK K.L Shrijith 24 WK K.S Bharat 27 WK Aryan Juyal 19 WK Sadiq Kirmani 31 WK Rohit Sharma 27 WK Sandeep Kumar Tomar 22 WK Rohit Sharma 27 WK Sandeep Kumar Tomar 22 WK

8th slab: Overseas at minimum base price (INR 20 lakh)

Name Country Age Role Noor Ahmad Lakanwal Afghanistan 16 Bowl Wesley Agar Australia 24 Bowl Josh Inglis Australia 26 WK Nathan Ellis Australia 26 Bowl Tanveer Sangha Australia 19 Bowl Max Bryant Australia 22 Bat Jake Weatherald Australia 26 Bat Matt Kelly Australia 26 Bowl Tim David Australia 25 AR Aaron Hardie Australia 22 AR Nathan McAndrew Australia 27 AR Nayan Doshi England 42 Bowl George Garton England 23 AR Finn Allen New Zealand 21 Bat Josh Clarkson New Zealand 24 AR Gerald Coetzee South Africa 20 AR Marco Jansen South Africa 20 AR Jacques Snyman South Africa 26 AR Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 22 Bowl Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 20 Bowl Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka 19 Bowl Karthik Meiyappan UAE 20 Bowl Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 35 Bowl Jayden Seales West Indies 19 Bowl

