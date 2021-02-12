February 12, 2021
IPL 2021 Auction: Breakdown By Base Price, Indian And Overseas Players, Available Purse For Teams

292 players, including Steve Smith, Harbhajan Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, have been shortlisted for the IPL 2021 auction. Here's a complete breakdown

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
IPL 2021 auction will be held on February 18 in Chennai
Screengrab: Twitter
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction list is out with a total of 292 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18th, 2021. (More Cricket News)

1114 cricketers had initially registered for the auction. The final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their respective shortlist of players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

12 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

List of capped players as per their base price

 

Base Total Indians Overseas
2 Crore 10 2 8
1.5 Crore 12 12
1 Crore 11 2 9
75 Lacs 15 - 15
50 Lacs 65 13 52

 

Squad size, available money and available slots

 

 
Teams Nos. Overseas  Spent (Rs.) Available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots
CSK 19 7 65.1 19.9 6 1
DC 17 5 71.6 13.4 8 3
KXIP 16 3 31.8 53.2 9 5
KKR 17 6 74.25 10.75 8 2
MI 18 4 69.65 15.35 7 4
RR 16 5 47.15 37.85 9 3
RCB 14 5 49.6 35.4 11 3
SRH 22 7 74.25 10.75 3 1

 

1st slab: Players with maximum base price (INR 2 crore) and their previous teams

 

Player Country Total Caps Previous Teams 2020 Team
Jason Roy England 8 GL,DD,DC DC
Steve Smith Australia 95 PWI,RPS,RR RR
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 63 KKR,SRH -
Moeen Ali England 19 RCB RCB
Kedar Jadhav India 87 DD,KTK,RCB,CSK CSK
Glenn Maxwell Australia 82 DD,MI,KXIP KXIP
Sam Billings England 22 DD,CSK -
Mark Wood England 1 CSK -
Harbhajan Singh India 160 MI,CSK CSK
Liam Plunkett England 7 DD -

 

2nd slab: Players with more than INR 1 crore as their base price

 

Player Country Age Role Base
Morne Morkel South Africa 36 Bowl 150
Alex Hales England 32 Bat 150
Dawid Malan England 33 AR 150
Adil Rashid England 33 Bowl 150
Tom Curran England 26 AR 150
David Willey England 31 AR 150
Lewis Gregory England 28 AR 150
Alex Carey Australia 29 WK 150
Nathan Coulter ÂÂÂÂNile Australia 33 Bowl 150
Jhye Richardson Australia 24 Bowl 150
Shaun Marsh Australia 37 Bat 150
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan 20 Bowl 150
Evin Lewis West Indies 29 Bat 100
Sheldon Cottrell West Indies 31 Bowl 100
Hanuma Vihari India 27 Bat 100
Umesh Yadav India 33 Bowl 100
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 25 Bowl 100
Aaron Finch Australia 34 Bat 100
Moises Henriques Australia 34 AR 100
Marnus Labuschagne Australia 26 AR 100
Jason Behrendorff Australia 30 Bowl 100
Billy Stanlake Australia 26 Bowl 100
Matthew Wade Australia 33 WK 100

 

3rd slab: Batsmen (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

 

Player Country Age Base
Corey Anderson New Zealand 30 75
Darren Bravo West Indies 32 75
Karun Nair India 29 50
Devon Conway New Zealand 29 50
Martin Guptill New Zealand 34 50
Rovman Powell West Indies 27 50
Cheteshwar Pujara India 33 50
Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa 32 50

 

4th slab: Allrounders (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

 

Player Country Age Base
Chris Morris South Africa 33 75
Ben Cutting Australia 34 75
Kyle Jamieson New Zealand 26 75
Fabian Allen West Indies 25 75
Daniel Christian Australia 37 75
Liam Livingstone England 27 75
Keemo Paul West Indies 23 75
Mohammad Mahmud Ullah Bangladesh 35 75
Sherfane Rutherford West Indies 22 75
Hilton Cartwright Australia 29 75
James Faulkner Australia 30 75
Shivam Dube India 27 50
Pawan Negi India 28 50
Gurkeerat Singh India 30 50
Colin De Grandhomme New Zealand 34 50
Thisara Perera Sri Lanka 32 50
Mohammad Shaifuddin Bangladesh 24 50
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 23 50
Karim Janat Afghanistan 22 50
Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand 29 50
James Neesham New Zealand 30 50
Wayne Parnell South Africa 31 50
Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 32 50
Rishi Dhawan India 31 50
Andile Phehlukwayo South Africa 25 50
Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka 29 50
Isuru Udana Sri Lanka 33 50
Ravi Bopara England 35 50
George Linde South Africa 29 50
Kyle Mayers West Indies 28 50
Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 29 50
Colin Munro New Zealand 34 50
Dwaine Pretorius South Africa 32 50
Romario Shepherd West Indies 26 50
Stuart Binny India 36 50
Akeal Hosein West Indies 27 50
Parvez Rasool India 32 50
David Wiese South Africa 35 50
Jack Wildermuth Australia 27 50
Jalaj Saxena India 34 30
Chris Green Australia 27 30

 

5th slab: Bowlers (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

 

Player Country Age Base price
Tim Southee New Zealand 32 75
Fidel Edwards West Indies 39 75
Qais Ahmad Afghanistan 20 50
Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan 21 50
Sean Abbott Australia 29 50
Joel Paris Australia 28 50
Reece Topley England 27 50
Piyush Chawla India 32 50
Rahul Sharma India 34 50
Varun Aaron India 31 50
Mohit Sharma India 32 50
Abhimanyu Mithun India 31 50
Adam Milne New Zealand 28 50
Ish Sodhi New Zealand 28 50
Mitchell McClenaghan New Zealand 34 50
Matt Henry New Zealand 29 50
Neil Wagner New Zealand 35 50
Jacob Duffy New Zealand 26 50
Blair Tickner New Zealand 27 50
Beuran Hendricks South Africa 30 50
Hardus Viljoen South Africa 32 50
Daryn Dupavillon South Africa 26 50
Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka 29 50
Oshane Thomas West Indies 24 50
Chemar Holder West Indies 23 50
Alzarri Joseph West Indies 24 50
Obed Mccoy West Indies 24 50
Shannon Gabriel West Indies 32 50
Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 20 40
Riley Meredith Australia 24 40
Brendan Doggett Australia 26 40
Mark Steketee Australia 27 40
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 20 40
Ali Khan USA 30 40
Ben Dwarshuis Australia 26 30
Ankit Singh Rajpoot India 27 30

 

6th slab: Wicketkeepers (With base price between INR Rs 30-75 lakh)

 

Player Country Age Base
Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 30 50
Glenn Phillips New Zealand 24 50
Ben Duckett England 26 50
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 19 50
Ben Mcdermott Australia 26 50

 

7th slab: Indian players at minimum base price (INR 20 lakh)

 

Player Age Role
Ayush Badoni 21 AR
K Gowtham 32 AR
Venkatesh Iyer 26 AR
Shahrukh Khan 25 AR
Ripal Patel 25 AR
Atit Sheth 25 AR
Vivek Singh 27 AR
Atharva Ankolekar 20 AR
Prayas Barman 18 AR
Rojith Ganesh 27 AR
Sumit Kumar 25 AR
Akshdeep Nath 27 AR
Pradeep Sangwan 30 AR
Karan Sharma 22 AR
Utkarsh Singh 22 AR
R. Sonu Yadav 21 AR
Tajinder Dhillon 28 AR
Pankaj Jaswal 25 AR
Khrievitso Kense 17 AR
Prerak Mankad 26 AR
Shams Mulani 24 AR
Ansh Patel 19 AR
Suyash Prabhudessai 23 AR
Parth Sahani 28 AR
Ankit Sharma 29 AR
Dhruv Shorey 28 AR
Shubham Agrawal 27 AR
Rajjakuddin Ahmed 25 AR
Baba Aparajith 26 AR
Kartik Kakade 25 AR
Shoaib Khan 29 AR
Dhruv Patel 23 AR
Latest Kumar Patel 20 AR
Arjun Tendulkar 21 AR
Subodh Bhati 30 AR
Jay Bista 25 AR
Aamir Gani 24 AR
Karanveer Kaushal 29 AR
Anustup Majumdar 36 AR
Dikshanshu Negi 30 AR
Kshitiz Sharma 30 AR
Shubham Singh 24 AR
Shashank Singh 29 AR
Milind Tandon 27 AR
Sandeep Bavanaka 28 AR
Chaitanya Bishnoi 26 AR
Arun Chaprana 27 AR
Yudhvir Charak 23 AR
Ajay Dev Goud 21 AR
Umran Malik 21 AR
Ravi Teja Telukupalli 26 AR
Tanay Thyagarajan 25 AR
N.Tilak Varma 18 AR
K.Bhagath Varma 22 AR
Arshdeep Brar 27 AR
Digvijay Deshmukh 22 AR
Aakarshit Gomel 27 AR
Arjit Gupta 31 AR
Shubhang Hegde 20 AR
Anirudha Joshi 33 AR
Azim Kazi 27 AR
Rahul Singh 28 AR
Ajay T 21 AR
Harsh Tyagi 21 AR
Nachiket Bhute 21 AR
Deeparaj Gaonkar 23 AR
M Mohammed 29 AR
Govinda Poddar 31 AR
Pratyush Singh 26 AR
Sachin Baby 32 Bat
Rahul Gahlaut 25 Bat
C.Hari Nishaanth 24 Bat
Rajat Patidar 27 Bat
Himanshu Rana 22 Bat
Himmat Singh 24 Bat
Vishnu Solanki 28 Bat
Harpreet Bhatia 29 Bat
Shivam Chauhan 23 Bat
Naushad Shaikh 29 Bat
Pratham Singh 28 Bat
Apoorv Wankhade 29 Bat
Rajesh Bishnoi 33 Bat
Abhimanyu Easwaran 25 Bat
Rohan Kadam 26 Bat
Amandeep Khare 23 Bat
Siddhesh Lad 28 Bat
Mohammed Taha 27 Bat
Arman Jaffer 22 Bat
Saahil Jain 22 Bat
Subhranshu Senapati 24 Bat
Ravi Thakur 23 Bat
Tushar Deshpande 25 Bowl
Lukman Hussain Meriwala 29 Bowl
Chetan Sakariya 23 Bowl
Kuldeep Sen 24 Bowl
Mujtaba Yousuf 18 Bowl
Tejas Baroka 25 Bowl
K.C Cariappa 26 Bowl
M Siddharth 22 Bowl
Karanveer Singh 33 Bowl
Jagadeesha Suchith 27 Bowl
Midhun Sudhesan 26 Bowl
Vaibhav Arora 23 Bowl
Akash Deep 24 Bowl
Kulwant Khejroliya 29 Bowl
Arzan Nagwaswalla 23 Bowl
G Periyasamy 27 Bowl
Akash Singh 18 Bowl
Prithviraj Yarra 23 Bowl
Prince Balwant Rai 21 Bowl
Pardeep Sahu 35 Bowl
Sagar Udeshi 34 Bowl
Kushaal Wadhwani 24 Bowl
Akshay Wakhare 35 Bowl
Stephen Cheepurupalli 27 Bowl
Aniket Choudhary 31 Bowl
Mukesh Choudhary 24 Bowl
Sayan Ghosh 28 Bowl
Ronit More 29 Bowl
M Nidheesh 29 Bowl
M. Harisankar Reddy 22 Bowl
Simarjeet Singh 23 Bowl
Kuldip Yadav 24 Bowl
Zeeshan Ansari 21 Bowl
Varun Choudhary 27 Bowl
Prathamesh Dake 30 Bowl
Baltej Dhanda 30 Bowl
Saurabh Dubey 23 Bowl
Chama Milind 26 Bowl
Tanveer Ul Haq 29 Bowl
Mohammed Azharuddeen 27 WK
Avi Barot 28 WK
Kedar Devdhar 31 WK
Sheldon Jackson 34 WK
Vishnu Vinod 27 WK
Dhruv Jurel 20 WK
Arun Karthick 35 WK
Nikhil Naik 26 WK
Smit Patel 27 WK
K.L Shrijith 24 WK
K.S Bharat 27 WK
Aryan Juyal 19 WK
Sadiq Kirmani 31 WK
Rohit Sharma 27 WK
Sandeep Kumar Tomar 22 WK
8th slab: Overseas at minimum base price (INR 20 lakh)

 

Name Country Age Role
Noor Ahmad Lakanwal Afghanistan 16 Bowl
Wesley Agar Australia 24 Bowl
Josh Inglis Australia 26 WK
Nathan Ellis Australia 26 Bowl
Tanveer Sangha Australia 19 Bowl
Max Bryant Australia 22 Bat
Jake Weatherald Australia 26 Bat
Matt Kelly Australia 26 Bowl
Tim David Australia 25 AR
Aaron Hardie Australia 22 AR
Nathan McAndrew Australia 27 AR
Nayan Doshi England 42 Bowl
George Garton England 23 AR
Finn Allen New Zealand 21 Bat
Josh Clarkson New Zealand 24 AR
Gerald Coetzee South Africa 20 AR
Marco Jansen South Africa 20 AR
Jacques Snyman South Africa 26 AR
Kevin Koththigoda Sri Lanka 22 Bowl
Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 20 Bowl
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka 19 Bowl
Karthik Meiyappan UAE 20 Bowl
Jon Russ Jaggesar West Indies 35 Bowl
Jayden Seales West Indies 19 Bowl

 

