India Vs England, 3rd T20, Live Cricket Scores: Ishan Kishan Joins Rohit Sharma After KL Rahul's Fall

First thing first. There will be no crowd to egg on Virat Kohli & Co at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India are playing host to England. India, who claimed a 3-1 Test series victory earlier this month, produced a scintillating performance in the second T20 International to draw level in the five-match T20 series in front of some 60,000 fans at the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera. But the final three encounters will be played behind closed doors as India sees another rise in positive COVID-19 cases. But, with or without fans, India surely start as the favourites in the third match. After suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the opener, India needed a strong response, and they not only hit back in the most clinical fashion but also showed their enviable reserves by ushering in the international careers of youngsters. And the best example was Ishan Kishan, who became the second Indian to score a half-century on their T20 International debut. Then, there was the skipper Kohli, who found joy in chase again. England certainly are up against a confident side. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of the third T20 International match between India and England in Ahmedabad:

Live Scorecard | Streaming | News

6:40 PM IST: Playing XIs -

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

6:36 PM IST: India make one change, with Rohit Sharma replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who made his India debut in the last match. England also have one change. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran.

6:32 PM IST: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will chase.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine