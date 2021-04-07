The fourteen edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played entirely in India, starting on April 9, with the final set for May 30. (More Cricket News)

Chennai will host the tournament opener, in which defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore. The playoffs and the final will be held at the Motera in Ahmedabad.

Each franchise will play at four out of the six venues during the league phase, which includes 56 games. Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata will host 10 games each, while Delhi and Ahmedabad will host eight each.

The first 36 league matches will be split across Chennai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi, while the next 20 will be played in Bangalore and Kolkata in May -- this is because elections in West Bengal will be held late March to late April, while, in Bangalore, it is understood that the floodlights at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium are being replaced.

FIRST IPL IN 2008:

The inaugural season of the tournament started on 18 April 2008 and lasted for 45 days with 59 matches scheduled, out of which 58 took place and one was washed out due to rain. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at Mumbai on June 1, 2008 to emerge as the inaugural IPL champions.

As many as 17810 runs were scored for the loss of 689 wickets at 25.84 off 2164.1 overs at an economy rate of 8.20 runs per over in 58 matches.

SECOND IPL IN 2009:

The second season in 2009 coincided with the general elections in India. Owing to concerns regarding players’ security, the venue was shifted to South Africa. The format of the tournament remained the same as the inaugural one. Deccan Chargers, who finished last in the first season, were big underdogs but came out as eventual winners defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs in the final at Johannesburg on May 24, 2009.

As many as 16180 runs were scored for the loss of 698 wickets at 23.18 off 2185.4 overs at an economy rate of 7.40 runs per over in 57 matches.

THIRD IPL IN 2010:

The third season was played in India from March 12 to April 25, 2010. Deccan Chargers did not play at their preferred home location of Hyderabad, due to the ongoing political crisis in the Telangana region. The new bases for the champions this season were Nagpur, Navi Mumbai and Cuttack. The final was played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings won by a margin of 22 runs.

A record number of 18864 runs were scored for the loss of 720 wickets at 26.20 off 2319.5 at an economy rate of 8.13 per over in 60 matches.

FOURTH IPL IN 2011:

With the introduction of 2 new teams, a new 10-team format was created in the fourth edition last year. This new format consists of 74 matches and was introduced as retaining the previous format would result in 94 matches, significantly greater than the 60 matches from the previous season, where teams compete in a double round-robin tournament. The knockout stage was changed to a play-off format. If a match ends in a tie, a Super Over will be played to determine the winner.

Chennai Super Kings retain the title by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 58 runs in the final at Chennai.

The 20000-run mark crossed for the first time in a single edition of the Indian Premier League when 21154 runs were scored for the loss of 813 wickets at an average of 26.01 off 2737.5 overs in 73 matches in the fourth edition. One match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

FIFTH EDITION IN 2012:

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the final at Chennai to

win the Indian Premier League for the first time. This edition was the most competitive with

14 matches producing results in the last over, and a couple in the last ball. The fifth season

is often considered as the most controversial Indian Premier League organized.

The 22000-run mark crossed for the first time in a single edition of the Indian Premier League

when 22453 runs were scored for the loss of 857 wickets at an average of 26.19 off 2868 overs in 74 matches in the fifth edition of the Indian Premier League. Two matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

SIXTH EDITION IN 2013:



The sixth edition of the Indian Premier League was played in 12 grounds from April 3 to May 26, 2013. Nine teams participated in this edition. The owners have changed and so have the

colours of the team, but for the Hyderabad cricket fans their city’s IPL outfit will have a striking resemblance to their old team - Deccan Chargers. For the 2013 season, the change of owners means that the team will be called the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the core of the team remains the same and there have been reinforcements that could only strengthen the team.



Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 23 runs in the final at Kolkata on May 26, 2013, to win the Indian Premier League title for the first time.

A new record of runs and wickets was set in a single edition of the Indian Premier League when 22541 runs were scored for the loss of 909 wickets at an average of 24.79 off 2935.3 overs at an economy rate of 7.67 in 76 matches in the sixth edition of the Indian Premier League.



SEVENTH EDITION IN 2014:

The seventh edition of the Indian Premier League was played in the United Arab Emirates and India from April 16 to June 1. As many as eight teams participating in this edition as Pune Warriors India was terminated. After hosting the first part in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Premier League returned to India on May 2. Based on security demands for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections the venues for some matches are shifted outside India.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets in the final at Bangalore on June 1, 2014, to win the IPL for the second time.

As many as 18808 runs were scored for the loss of 671 wickets at an average of 28.02 off 2305.3 overs at an economy rate of 8.15 in 120 innings of 60 matches in the seventh edition of the Indian Premier League.

EIGHTH EDITION IN 2015:



The eighth edition of the Indian Premier League was played from April 8 to May 24, 2015. As many as eight teams participated in this edition. Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by

41 runs at Kolkata on May 24, 2015 to win the title for the second time.

As many as 18332 runs were scored for the loss of 686 wickets at an average of 23.02 off 2190.1 overs at an economy rate of 8.37 in 117 innings of 59 matches in the eighth edition of the Indian Premier League.

NINTH EDITION IN 2016:



The ninth edition of the Indian Premier League was played from April 9 to May 29. This was

the first season to use LED stumps. Following the suspension of the Chennai Super Kings and

Rajasthan Royals for two years over a spot-fixing and betting scandal, the IPL allocated spots

for two new franchises to take their place. The process would result in the establishment of

the Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiants.



As many as 18862 runs were scored for the loss of 665 wickets at an average of 28.36 off

2269.4 overs at an economy rate of 8.31 in 120 innings of 60 matches in the ninth edition of

Indian Premier League.



TENTH EDITION IN 2017:

The 10th edition started on April 5, 2017 and finished on May 21, 2017, with Hyderabad hosting the opening match and the final. Mumbai Indians won by 1 run against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final, winning their third title making them the first team to achieve the milestone.



As many as18769 runs were scored for the loss of 708 wickets at an average of 26.50 off 2231.4 overs at an economy rate of 8.41 in 118 innings of 59 matches in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.



ELEVENTH EDITION IN 2018:

The 11th season, which is being held from April 7 to 27 May 27, 2018 saw the return of the

Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals after serving two years of suspension for the

involvement of their respective owners in the 2013 IPL betting case.

Chennai Super Kings won by 8 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at Mumbai to win their third title.



A total number of 19901 runs were scored for the loss of 720 wickets at an average of 27.64

off 2301.1 overs at an economy rate of 8.64 in 120 innings of 60 matches in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

TWELFTH EDITION IN 2019:



The 12th season, which is being held from March 23 to May, 12,2019. At one point other

countries were considered to host the tournament, due to the Indian general elections but

eventually, the tournament was played entirely in India.



Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to win the final at Hyderabad for

record fourth title.



A total number of 19400 runs were scored for the loss of 681 wickets at an average of 28.48 off 2307.2 overs at an economy rate of 8.60 in 120 innings of 60 matches in this edition of the Indian Premier League.



THIRTEENTH EDITION IN 2020:



The 13th season was originally scheduled to commence from March 29, 2020, but was suspended until 15 April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 14 April that the lockdown in India would last until at least 3 May 2020, the BCCI suspended the tournament indefinitely. On 2 August 2020, it was announced that the tournament would be played between September 19 and November 10 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.



Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to win the final at Dubai for record

fifth title.

A total number of 19352 runs were scored for the loss of 668 wickets at an average of 28.97 off 2334.5 overs at an economy rate of 8.28 in 120 innings of 60 matches in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

