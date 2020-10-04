October 04, 2020
IPL 2020, KXIP Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches In Stunning Fashion - WATCH

CSK captain MS Dhoni reached another milestone in his celebrated career by completing 100 catches in the IPL

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2020
One more dismissal for MS Dhoni
Screengrab: IPL
Legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Sunday became the second wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take hundred catches during their match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai, UAE.

Dhoni, 39, reached the landmark by taking a brilliant catch in the 18th over. Shardul Thakur, who just dismissed Nicholas Pooran, produced a widish delivery forcing an outside edge of KXIP captain KL Rahul. Dhoni completed to ritual with a diving catch to his right.

Watch it here:

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has 103 catches. Parthiv Patel (66), Naman Ojha (65) and Robin Uthappa (58) complete the top five.

Dhoni however leads the dismissals with 139, six more than Karthik.

Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against struggling Chennai. The skipper and Mayank Agarwal added 61 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs, then Pooran played a blinder, hitting 33 off 17 balls.

But three-time champions somehow pulled back and restricted KXIP to 178/4.

