Heinrich Klaasen won plaudits for his fielding effort during Royal Challenger Bangalore's (RCB) thrilling 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Eden Gardens.

Coming as a replacement for fellow South African AB de Villiers, the 27-year-old pulled off a stunning feat of ground-fielding to stop a certain boundary off the last ball of the 12th over at third man.

Nitish Rana guided a bouncer from Marcus Stoinis over the cordon with the left-handed KKR batsman getting the added advantage of the bowler's pace. The ball traveled and no fielder was on the frame.

But, out of nowhere, Klassen arrived and threw his body on the line to restrict it the double. Fans, impressed with the effort, hailed it as a superman dive.

Skipper Virat Kohli struck a masterly hundred to put Nitish Rana and Andre Russell's magnificent fightback in a shade as RCB KKR by 10 runs in a thriller.

In desperate need of a win to keep their slim playoff chances alive, Kohli took 58 balls to bring up his fifth ton of the IPL and first this season with the help of nine fours and four sixes after Moeen Ali gave the much-needed oxygen to their innings with a whirlwind 28-ball 66 (4x5, 6x6).

This was Kohli's first hundred since 2016 when he had dragged the team out of a hole with four centuries in a record-shattering performance which yielded 973 runs from 16 matches as RCB finished as runners-up.

Kohli and Ali added 90 runs for the third wicket off just 43 balls as RCB posted 213/4 after being only 70/2 at the halfway stage.

Chasing a stiff 214 for victory, Rana (79 off 45 not out; 9x4, 4x6) and Russell (65 off 25 balls; 2x4; 9x6) stitched together a 118-run partnership off 48 balls to take the match till the last over.

Ali was handed the final over with 24 needed. Rana could manage just one run off the first two balls but brought back Russell to the strike. The West Indies allrounder then smashed a six but was run out in the penultimate ball to end KKR's hopes. Rana hit a six in the last ball but it was too late.