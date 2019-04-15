Indian Team Selection For 2019 Cricket World Cup: When And Where Will 15-Member Squad Be Announced

﻿
Indian squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup will be announced on Monday, well ahead of the April 23 deadline given by the ICC

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
India captain Virat Kohli will need his predecessor MS Dhoni's guidance in the 2019 Cricket World Cup
File Photo
Also Read

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday released media advisory to confirm that the Team India squad for the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup will be announced on Monday.

It said that "the All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet in Mumbai on Monday, April 15, 2019. The committee will pick the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 to be played from 30th May to 14th July 2019 in England & Wales."

Here are all the details you need to know about India's team selection for the World Cup:

When will the India squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup be announced?

The India squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup will be announced on Monday, April 15.

Where will the India squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup be announced?

The national selectors will meet at BCCI Cricket Centre, 1st Floor, Mumbai to pick India's squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

At what time will the India squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup will be announced?

The India squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 is expected to take place at 15.00 (3:00 PM) IST on Monday, April 15.

Will there be live telecast of the team selection meeting?

No, the official Facebook page of the Indian cricket team is likely to stream the team announcement. Also, follow live updates of the team announcement on www.outlookindia.com

The deadline to submit the squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup is April 23. So far, New Zealand and Australia have announced their respective squads for the mega-event.

or just type initial letters