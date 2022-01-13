Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals

Ranked 111, Malvika Bansod beat Saina Nehwal 21-17, 21-9 while top seed PV Sindhu thrashed fellow Indian Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10 in the India Open 2022. HS Prannoy got a walkover after his opponent tested COVID positive.

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals
PV Sindhu in action during her women's singles match against Ira Sharma at India Open 2022 on Thursday. | BAI

Trending

India Open 2022: Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T15:37:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 3:37 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the quarterfinals but Sania Nehwal’s campaign ended at the India Open 2022 in New Delhi on Thursday. Former champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina suffered a 17-21, 9-21 straight-game loss to compatriot Malvika Bansod. (More Badminton News)

Malvika, ranked 111th, took 34 minutes to see off the former world number 1. Earlier, the top seed Sindhu had no problem dispatching fellow India Ira Sharma 21-10, 21-10. She will meet compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, who got the better of French shuttler Yaelle Hoyaux 21-17, 21-14, in the quarterfinal.

Malvika will next take on fellow Indian Aakarshi Kashyap in the quarterfinals. Aakarshi had defeated compatriot Keyura Mopatin 21-10, 21-10 in another women's singles second-round match. Prannoy received a walkover as his opponent Mithun Manjunath withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

The men's top seed Kidambi Srikanth, doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Simran Aman Singh and Khushi Gupta are the other players who had to withdraw from the tournament due to the positive COVID-19 results, which led to several walkovers.

Prannoy will meet the winner of the second-round clash between third seed Lakshya Sen and Felix Burstedt of Sweden. Sameer Verma's campaign also came to an end in the men's singles as he retired midway during his second-round match against Brain Yang of Canada due to a calf strain.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

PTI Saina Nehwal P.V. Sindhu H.S. Prannoy Srikanth Kidambi New Delhi Badminton India Open Badminton Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Yuki Bhambri Exits, No Indians In Singles Main Draw

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: Australia Drop Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja To Open With David Warner In Hobart

Australian Open 2022: To Deport Or Not To Deport Novak Djokovic, AUS Government In A Tizzy

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Given Easy First Round Draw But Big Doubts Remain

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, League Cup 2021-22: Antonio Rudiger Sends Blues Into Final

Spanish Super Cup 2021-22: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona For 100th Time To Reach Summit Clash

Uncertainty Over Novak Djokovic’s Participation Postpones Australian Open 2022 Draw

SA Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Gives India Slight Edge Over South Africa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test, Day 2: India Lead By 70 Runs After Jasprit Bumrah Fifer

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

US Shoppers Reel Under Grocery Shortage As Pandemic Dries Supplies

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Top 10 Nominations From The BAFTA Longlists For The Best Film 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Harmanjot Khabra Scores As Kerala Blasters Edge Past Odisha FC To Reclaim Top Spot

ISL 2021-22: Harmanjot Khabra Scores As Kerala Blasters Edge Past Odisha FC To Reclaim Top Spot

India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Among Seven Indians To Pull Out Due To COVID Positive Results

India Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Among Seven Indians To Pull Out Due To COVID Positive Results

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

Saina Nehwal-Siddharth Controversy: Hyderabad Police Book Actor For Tweet Against Shuttler

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Five-wicket Haul, Joins An Elite List

Read More from Outlook

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

AO 2022: Easy First Round Draw For Djokovic, But Doubts Remain

Outlook Web Bureau / Novak Djokovic has been pitted against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in the Australian Open 2022 first round in a draw that was delayed by 75 minutes.

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Celebrating Prof Parks: A Student's Tribute To Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Michael Parks

Priyadarshini Sen / Professor and Pulitzer-winning LA Times editor Michael Parks was known for actually caring for stories, and encouraging students to leap into the unknown. The prolific journalist passed earlier this week.

Advertisement