IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: How To Watch India Women's Cricket Match Against South Africa Women

After losing the five-match ODI series 1-4, India women will take on their South African counterparts in a three-match T20I series starting Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The hosts will be without skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been ruled out of the series opener in Lucknow due to an injury. She suffered a hip-flexor injury while batting in the fifth ODI on Wednesday.

"She (Harmanpreet) is out of tomorrow's match and rest of the update on her condition will be given by the medical team," vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said during a virtual pre-match press conference.

But India will be boosted by the availability of Shafali Verma, who was ignored for the ODIs.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 1st T20I match betwee India women and South Africa women

Date: March 20 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Subscription required)

Predicted XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Nuzhat Parween, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sushma Verma (wk), Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Mansi Joshi.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Tasmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine