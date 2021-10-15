Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: South Africa Captain Temba Bavuma Hopes To Recover In Time

The right-hander sustained a broken thumb during their white-ball series in Sri Lanka last month, He also had his first net session on Friday since the injury.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is hopeful to pass the fitness test to play the warm-up game against Afghanistan on Monday. | ICC

2021-10-15T08:41:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 8:41 am

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Thursday said that his injured hand is showing improvement and he is hopeful of passing a fitness test to play in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan on Monday. (More Cricket News)

Bavuma, who is recovering from a broken thumb sustained in Sri Lanka last month, will have his first ‘live net’ on Friday.

“My hand is definitely improving by the day. It’s getting stronger and a lot more comfortable. Tomorrow will be the first time I am having a live net, facing bowlers,” Bavuma was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“I am looking forward to that and that will give me a better indication of how far I’ve progressed. At the moment, everything is still on track. I am looking to play in the warm-up games. I am feeling good.”

Bavuma is hoping to open the batting along with Quinton de Kock in the T20 World Cup beginning on Sunday in Oman and the UAE.

“My role is quite obvious and clear. I am someone to come in at the top, and if there is an opportunity to come in at No. 3, I will fill in that spot,” said the 31-year-old batter.

