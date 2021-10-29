Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Storms Into Quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag Enters Third Round

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19 to reach French Open quarterfinals.

PV Sindhu overpowered Line Christophersen of Denmark 21-19, 21-9 in the women’s singles second round in Paris. | File photo

2021-10-29T11:03:20+05:30
Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 11:03 am

India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the French Open badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women’s singles second round in Paris. (More Badminton News)

Sindhu seeded third, prevailed 21-19, 21-9 over Christophersen, ranked 24th in the world, in 37 minutes late Thursday night. The reigning world champion will face eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sindhu had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open last week. Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, also beat MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-19 in an all-Indian clash to reach the quarterfinals.

The duo will meet the fourth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik next. Men’s singles player Sourabh Verma, however, bowed out of the competition after losing 12-21. 9-21 to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.

On Thursday, young Lakshya Sen had sailed into third round of the Super 750 event with a comfortable win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew.

P.V. Sindhu Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Paris Badminton French Open Badminton
Outlook Newsletters

