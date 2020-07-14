England Vs West Indies, Second Test: Where To See Live And Live Streaming

After losing in the first Test in Southampton, England will be aiming to level the three-match series when they face West Indies in the second Test match in Manchester on July 16.

(Cricket News)

In good news for England, Joe Root will be back in the team as captain after missing the first Test due to the birth of his second child.

Jermaine Blackwood led the visitors to victory with a match-winning innings as Windies defeated the hosts by four wickets.

West Indies were set 200 to win their first international cricket match since the COVID-19 pandemic bought sports to a halt. Shannon Gabriel took 5-75 - and match figures of 9-137 - to bowl England out for 313. Although England's Jofra Archer did strike twice with Windies going down at 27/3, but Blackwood came to his side's rescue.

The Jamaican made a mature, classy 95, hitting 12 boundaries before falling agonizingly short of a second Test century - five years after his first against England. Roston Chase (37) provided great support for Blackwood, who was dropped on five and 20, and the Windies sealed only their second Test win in England in 20 years the final session.

When and where does the second Test match between England Vs West Indies start?

England will face West Indies at Old Trafford Cricket Ground from July 16-20. The match starts on July 16, 3:30 PM.

Where will the second Test between England and West Indies be live streamed?

The match between England and West Indies will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

Where will the match between England and West Indies be broadcasted?

The second Test will be broadcasted exclusive on Sony Six SD and HD.