Sunday, Sep 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports ECB To Seek ICC Help To Decide On Manchester Test Outcome

ECB To Seek ICC Help To Decide On Manchester Test Outcome

ECB To Seek ICC Help To Decide On Manchester Test Outcome
Umpires Richard Illingworth (L) and Michael Gough walk across the field at Old Trafford after fifth and final Test match was cancelled on Friday. | AP

ECB CEO Tom Harrison earlier told that the cancelled Test match can be rescheduled later as a one-off encounter

Trending

ECB To Seek ICC Help To Decide On Manchester Test Outcome
outlookindia.com
2021-09-12T09:10:08+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

12 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:10 am

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in all likelihood would be writing to the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) for deciding the fate of the fifth Test against India at Old Trafford. (More Cricket News)

After a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, senior players expressed their apprehensions to both BCCI and ECB on playing and the Test was called off with India leading 2-1 after four Tests.

While sources in the ICC said that they aren’t aware of ECB having already written to the ICC on the matter but a leading website has reported that the host cricket board has already done so since they are staring at a loss of GBP 40 million, most of it won’t be covered if COVID-19 is the reason for cancellation of the game.

It is understood that ECB will press for a forfeiture of the fifth Test which would allow them to claim the compensation from the insurance company. “Look, the one-off Test that BCCI has proposed will be standalone as Tom Harrison has said. Which means that it is not a part of this series.” a source in the know of things said.

“Therefore if ICC decides that Indian cricket team which twice tested negative in RT-PCR was "unable to field" the team due to COVID-19, then it will be acceptable non-compliance.” However, if it is ruled out in favour of India, ECB stands to incur huge losses as most of the 40 million GBP is not covered under COVID-19 insurance.

Therefore, if ECB can suitably prove that it was a case of forfeiture and the series is adjudicated as 2-2, then they have sufficient grounds to claim for compensation. The Indian cricketers have already left UK and most of them have touched base in the UAE with their respective IPL franchises.

It goes without saying that BCCI's apprehension was IPL schedule going haywire in case any of the top players tested positive during the course of the now cancelled Test. The Indian players since assistant physio Yogesh Parmar's positive report have had two negative RT-PCR tests following which they left the country.

Tags

PTI India England Cricket India vs England England and Wales Cricket Board England national cricket team Indian Cricket Team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Novak Djokovic Bids For History At US Open: Calendar Grand Slam, 21st Major

Novak Djokovic Bids For History At US Open: Calendar Grand Slam, 21st Major

US Open Runner-up Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Qualifier To Champion: Britain’s Teen Emma Raducanu Beats Leylah Fernandez To Clinch US Open

Viva Ronaldo: Cristiano’s Two Goals On Glorious Manchester United Return

Formula One: Valtteri Bottas Wins Sprint At Italian GP; Max Verstappen Takes Pole

New Zealand Cricket Team Arrive In Pakistan After 18 Long Years To Play Bilateral Series

Premier League: Odsonne Edouard Inspires Crystal Palace Stun Tottenham Hotspur

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Set To Join RCB In UAE

Photo Gallery

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Britain’s Emma Raducanu Wins US Open, Creates History

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Twice On Glorious Manchester United Return

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

Read More from Outlook

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

On the face of it, women appear to occu­­py a higher position in the social hierarchy of the tribal societies in the Northeast as compared to rest of the country. But reality presents a harsh and totally contradictory picture. Now, a proposed bill aimed at gender equality divides opinion in the Northeast state.

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

From Pilot To Windshield Wiper: AAIB Probe Report Finds 57 Errors That Led To Kozhikode Plane Crash

The AAIB has released its final probe report into the Air India Express crash last year, involving a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, that killed 21 people, including two pilots, and injured several others at Kozhikode airport.

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

Why Did Vijay Rupani Resign And Who Will Be The Next Gujarat CM?

BJP is gearing up for elections in end-2022 and possibly did not want to go with the incumbent Chief Minister. Who's next? Names of deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister RC Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are doing rounds.

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Second-Best Leylah Fernandez Thanks New York On 20th 9/11 Anniversary

Ranked 73rd-ranked in the world, Fernandez defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round, followed by 2016 champion Angelique Kerber en route to her journey to the final

Advertisement