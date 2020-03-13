March 13, 2020
Poshan
Davis Cup: India Get Easy Draw, To Clash With Finland In Next Away Tie

India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland beat Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs

PTI 13 March 2020
2020-03-13T22:27:36+0530

In a favourable draw, India on Friday were pitted against Finland for their Davis Cup World Group I tie in September. (More Tennis News)

It's an easy draw for India since none of Finland's singles player features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is their best player while others are not even in top-400.

Henri Kontinen is ranked 30 in the ATP doubles chart.

"Yes, it's a favourable draw for us. But in Davis Cup World Group, no team is easy. We have enough time to prepare, I am sure will qualify for next stage," India captain Rohit Rajpal told PTI.

The winner of the tie, scheduled for September 18-19/19-20 will advance to the Davis Cup Qualifiers.

