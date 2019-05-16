India are one of the favourites to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales, which starts on May 30. The Virat Kohli-led side are ranked second in the world and have the squad to conquer the world.

Skipper Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni are the only two surviving members of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Six others -- Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami have previous World Cup experience, but there are as many as seven first-timers.

The two-time ODI World Cup champions (in 1983 and 2011) will start their campaign on June 5 with a fixture against South Africa.

Here's a look at the player profile and their recent performances

1. Shikhar Dhawan (Opening batsman)

Shikhar Dhawan will be one of the key players for Indian in the tournament. The left-handed batsman from Delhi is known as a big tournament player. In the previous World Cup, Dhawan scored 412 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.50, and in two Champions Trophy tournament, he accumulated 701 runs at an average of 77.88 in ten matches. He also has good numbers in England and Wales, having scored 976 at an average of 65.07 in 17 matches. After an indifferent form in ODIs in the run-up to the tournament, the 33-year-old regained his lost touch in the Indian Premier League, helping Delhi Capitals reach the playoffs.

Age: 33

ODI matches: 128

Runs: 5355

Average: 44.62

Strike rate: 93.79

Hundreds/fifties: 16/27

Highest: 143

World Cup appearance: 2015

Last ten innings (latest first): 12, 143, 1, 21, 0, 6, 13, 28, 66, 75.

2. Rohit Sharma (Opening batsman, vice-captain)

Along with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma forms one of the most dreaded opening pairs in the world. Known for his daddy hundreds, the right-handed batsman from Mumbai holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs (264 runs vs Sri Lanka) and is also the only player to score three double hundreds in the format. In the previous World Cup, he scored 330 runs in eight matches. After leading Mumbai Indians to an unprecedented fourth IPL title, Rohit will be confident of helping the national team win the World Cup.

Age: 32

Matches: 206

Runs: 8010

Average: 47.39

Strike rate: 87.95

Hundreds/fifties: 22/41

Highest:264

World Cup appearance: 2015

Last ten innings (latest first): 56, 95, 14, 0, 37, 2, 7, 62, 87, 11.

3. Virat Kohli (Top-order batsman, captain)

Virat Kohli is already a World Cup winner, but in his previous two appearances, he has managed only 587 runs in 17 matches with two hundreds -- against Bangladesh in 2011 and Pakistan in 2015. Now, the world's best batsman can gain immortality by leading India to a third World Cup title. And he has the team to do it. The chase master will be one of the players to look out for in the 12th edition of the quadrennial tournament. He already has 41 ODI hundreds, with a majority of those coming while chasing and in India wins.

Age: 30

Matches: 227

Runs: 10843

Average: 59.57

Strike rate: 92.96

Hundreds/fifties: 41/49

Highest: 183

World Cup appearance: 2011, 2015

Last ten innings (latest first): 20, 7, 123, 116, 44, 60, 43, 45, 46, 104.

4. KL Rahul (Top-order batsman)

The chances of him playing in the World Cup are rather bleak. He was named as the third opener in the squad. But KL Rahul is a very good option for the number four, or even number three -- if captain Virat Kohli's wants to bat at second down. The right-handed batsman from Bangalore was in supreme form during the IPL. Despite his poor form and limited experience, Rahul is a talent the Indian camp can't afford to ignore. He started his ODI career win an unbeaten hundred vs Zimbabwe in 2016.

Age: 27

Matches: 14

Runs: 343

Average: 34.30

Strike rate: 80.89

Hundreds/fifties: 1/2

Highest: 100 not out

World Cup appearance: None

Last ten innings (latest first): 26, 60, 0, 9*, 7, 17, 4, 11, 5, 8.

5. MS Dhoni (Wicketkeeper batsman)

He is the most experienced player and probably the most important player, beside the skipper, in the Indian squad. He helped India end a nearly three-decade-long title drought in 2011. After taking his World Cup bow in 2007, the finisher has scored 507 runs in 20 innings in the mega event. Dhoni's mere presence in the middle gives India the advantage thanks to his unrivaled cricketing brain. The 37-year-old will be eyeing to end his career on a high with yet another world title.

Age: 37

Matches: 341

Runs: 10500

Average: 50.72

Strike rate: 87.55

Hundreds/fifties: 10/71

Highest: 183 not out

Dismissals: 434 (314 catches, 120 stumpings)

World Cup appearance: 2007, 2011 and 2015

Last ten innings (latest first): 26, 0, 59*, 1, 48*, 87*, 55*, 51, 23, 7.

6. Vijay Shankar (Batting all-rounder)

Billed as the three-dimensional player -- batting, bowling and fielding -- by the selectors, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder has impressed many in short career. But his selection as the number four bat, ahead of an almost-certain Ambati Rayudu became a topic of national debate. He may or may not bat in number four, but the floater is supposed to be a vital cog in the Indian team.

Age: 28

Matches: Nine

Runs: 165

Average: 33.00

Strike rate: 96.49

Hundreds/fifties: None/none

Highest: 46

Wickets: Two

Best figures: 2/15

World Cup appearance: None

Last ten innings (latest first): 16, 26, 32, 46, 45.

7. Kedar Jadhav (Batting all-rounder)

A shoulder injury picked up during the just-concluded IPL has put the Maharashtra cricketer in an unwanted situation. If his condition doesn't improve, Indian selectors will be forced to name a replacement. Kedar Jadhav has established himself as an important member of the team. The right-handed batsman, who also bowls off-spin, has successfully donned many roles.

Age: 34

Matches: 59

Runs: 1174

Average: 43.48

Strike rate: 102.53

Hundreds/fifties: 2/5

Highest: 120

Wickets: 27

Best figures: 3/23

World Cup appearance: None

Last ten innings (latest first): 44, 10, 26, 11, 81*, 43, 1, 22*, 61*, 16*.

8. Hardik Pandya (All-rounder)

The flambouyant all-rounder is one of the hottest talents in world cricket today. In a fledgling international career, the Baroda player has made his mark with some virtuoso performances. Known for ability play attacking knocks, the 25-year-old is also equally effective with the ball. Hardik Pandya is likely to carry his red-hot IPL form to the World Cup. His presence gives India the options to play around with the playing XIs.

Age: 25

Matches: 45

Runs: 731

Average: 29.24

Strike rate: 116.58

Hundreds/fifties: 0/4

Highest: 83

Wickets: 44

Best figures: 3/31

World Cup appearance: None

Last ten innings (latest first): 45, 16, 21, 21, 0, 9, 14, 3*, 8, 10.

9. Ravindra Jadeja (All-rounder)

He had fallen out of favour with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav cementing their respective places in the Indian ODI side. But Ravindra Jadeja earned his spot with some all-round performances, including his Asia Cup exploits after spending time on the sidelines for more than a year. He is another 3-D player in the Indian camp. The left-arm orthodox spinner can play handy knocks and is one of the best fielders in the world with a rocket throw.

Age: 30

Matches: 151

Runs: 2035

Average: 29.92

Strike rate: 84.23

Hundreds/fifties: 0/10

Highest: 87

Wickets: 174

Best figures: 5/36

World Cup appearance: 2015

Last ten innings (latest first): 0, 24, 21, 8, 7*, 13, 23, 25, 11, 15.

10. Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper-batsman)

Dinesh Karthik was an outsider. But his experience, composure in pressure situations and of course better wicketkeeping skills helped him pip young sensation Rishabh Pant to the second wicketkeeper’s spot. That's what the selectors and the captain said. Rightly so, the 33-year-old has played some match-winning knocks for India. And don't undermine his finishing power.

Age: 33

Matches: 91

Runs: 1738

Average: 31.03

Strike rate: 73.70

Hundreds/fifties: 0/9

Dismissals: 68 (61 catches, 7 stumpings)

World Cup appearance: 2007

Last ten innings (latest first): 0, 38*, 25*, 12, 37, 44, 1*, 31*, 33, 21.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal (Spinner)

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the smartest spinners in world cricket today. And this summer, the leg spinner from Haryana is likely to play a massive role as India chase their third World Cup title. He and Kuldeep Yadav form possibly the most lethal spin combination.

Age: 28

Matches: 41

Wickets: 72

Average: 24.61

Economy: 4.89

Five-wicket hauls: 2

Best figures: 6/42

World Cup appearance: None

Last ten innings (latest first): 1/80, 3/41, 0/32, 2/51, 2/52, 2/43, 6/42, 1/56, 1/63, 3/41.

12. Kuldeep Yadav (Spinner)

Like his partner on crime Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav also suffered at the hands of visiting Australians in their final ODI series before the World Cup. But the chinaman bowler is expected to perform in England, where he has excelled in the past. His best figures have come in Trent Bridge. With pitches in England likely to be dry and bouncier, the crafty wrist spinner can dictate his terms.

Age: 24

Matches: 44

Wickets: 87

Average: 21.74

Economy: 4.93

Five-wicket hauls: 1

Best figures: 6/25

World Cup appearance: None

Last ten innings (latest first): 1/74, 1/64, 3/64, 3/54, 2/46, 0/2, 0/39, 4/45, 4/39, 0/66

13. Jasprit Bumrah (Pacer)

He is the top-ranked ODI bowler for a while and he sure is one of the best in the business. The dead-overs specialist with a very unusual action will be one of the stars in the 12th edition of World Cup, and India will be keen to exploit his services. He will lead India's pace attack, which also has two experienced bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar.

Age: 25

Matches: 49

Wickets: 85

Average: 22.15

Economy: 4.51

Five-wicket hauls: 1

Best figures: 5/27

World Cup appearance: None

Last ten innings (latest first): 0/39, 3/63, 0/53, 2/29, 2/60, 2/11, 0/25, 4/35, 1/39, 2/29.

14. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Pacer)

In terms of matches played, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most experienced pacer for India in this World Cup. His ability to swing the ball with accuracy, either way, makes in one of the most lethal new ball bowlers. With some help from English conditions, Bhuvi can be India's trump card. The right-arm pacer from Meerut has the experience of playing in the World Cup too.

Age: 29

Matches: 105

Wickets: 118

Average: 35.66

Economy: 5.01

Five-wicket hauls: 1

Best figures: 5/42

World Cup appearance: 2015

Last ten innings (latest first): 3/48, 1/67, 1/38, 2/25, 2/46, 2/42, 0/20, 2/28, 4/45, 2/66

15. Mohammed Shami (Pacer)

The Bengal pacer has gone through a turbulent phase in his personal life, but his love for cricket has emerged as the winner. Now, a leaner and meaner pacer, Mohammed Shami has become a lethal pacer. After taking 17 wickets in the previous edition of the World Cup, Shami will hope for another good outing with the ball this summer.