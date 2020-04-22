CPL 2020: Chris Gayle Joins St Lucia Zouks As Marquee Player, Darren Sammy To Lead

The St Lucia Zouks have signed Chris Gayle as their marquee player for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Gayle has played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the past. He has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and played in the final with the Patriots in 2017. (More Cricket News)

Gayle is the leading T20 run-scorer of all time as well as the man with the most centuries in the format. He is also the leading CPL run-scorer of all time, having made 2,344 runs at the tournament.

Commenting on Gayle arriving at the Zouks, captain Daren Sammy said: “This is great news for St Lucia Zouks and for me as a captain to have the universe boss on my side. Chris is one of the most successful T20 batsmen in the world and with his experience with our young openers, a lot can be learnt from Chris."

Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be captaining his home franchise once again! He has been part of the franchise since the inception of CPL in 2013.

“I welcome him to the Zouks Franchise. Chris will be in St Lucia and the fans will be happy that Jamaica has released him. I will have a motivated Chris Gayle looking to prove a point that he is one of the leading T20 batsmen in the world. I can’t wait for CPL 2020 and hopefully, the Coronavirus will be under control and we can have an exciting T20 tournament. Welcome home Chris Gayle!” Sammy added.

Coach Andy Flower also shared his thoughts, saying: “It’s brilliant news that we have been able to get Chris Gayle with us at this year’s CPL 2020. I have got a long association with Chris running all the way back to his debut Test match in Trinidad back in 2000. I’ve seen his exploits in all three forms of the game and I am really looking forward to working with him and Daren Sammy toward a special year for St Lucia cricket.”

The CPL is scheduled to take place between 19 August and 26 September but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.